Xi Jinping’s Empire – Opinion

Since the 1970s, with the death of Mao Zedong and the strategic approach to the US to contain the USSR, hopes were raised that China would leave its deadly communist past behind. These hopes were strengthened under the pragmatic and eclectic Deng Xiaoping in the 1980s. He introduced the rotating system of ruling the Communist Party and economic reforms that improved Chinese living standards. For a time, it seemed credible that China could follow the path of other Asian nations and assimilate values ​​from liberal democracies. Those hopes had been eroding since Xi Jinping took power 10 years ago. His coronation at the Communist Party Congress – which in theory gave him a new five-year term, but in practice should enthron him for life – threw the limelight.

The Congress enshrined Xi’s ideology, the combination of aggressive nationalism with the revitalization of Marxist-Leninist ideology. Xi crushed all dissent, armed a censorship and surveillance apparatus with technologies unimaginable to Hitler or Stalin, and reversed Deng’s political and economic reforms, strengthening the Party’s grip on the Chinese and its grip on the Party. Externally, it has taken Hong Kong by storm, intensified friction with neighboring countries and in the Pacific, increased threats to Taiwan and, by bilaterally co-opting developing countries through a mixture of economic dependence and political intimidation, has increased its influence in multilateral bodies.

Xi’s idea of ​​”comprehensive national security” expands to politics, economics, culture, technology and international relations. The Congressional report is the most ideologically charged in 40 years. Domestically, he emphasizes the move away from market principles towards the disciplines of state control. There is talk of a “strategic” allocation of human capital for the development of new technologies, rather than allowing these talents to move according to competitive market opportunities. Externally, he abandons the standard “peace and development” language that had been in place since the 1990s to urge the party to escalate militarization and prepare it for the “storm”.

In his speech, Xi said China offers humanity a “new choice”, namely an alternative to Western democracy – accused of being “decadent” and “chaotic”. Many developing countries have shown an inclination to bow to Xi’s regime as it becomes even more autocratic and totalitarian. The West has every reason to be alarmed. But not desperate. China has its weaknesses, and Xi’s obsession with control could exacerbate them.

The authoritarian direction of the economy and politics tends to make them less dynamic and creative. “The advantage of democracies is not that they necessarily choose the wisest and most well-meaning leaders. They often do the opposite,” warned the columnist for the Financial Times Martin Wolf. “But it is possible to oppose them without danger and to dismiss them without bloodshed. In personal despotisms, none of this is possible. In institutionalized despotisms, dispensation is conceivable, as Khrushchev discovered,” Wolf wrote, referring to Nikita Khrushchev, the Soviet leader deposed by the Politburo in 1964.

This does not mean that the Xi regime’s weaknesses make it any less dangerous. On the contrary. Just look at Vladimir Putin’s Russia. The stakes are too great to ignore – resistance is needed. But China’s importance to the planet’s economic and geopolitical balance is also too great – resistance needs to be tempered with intelligence. Liberal democracies face the challenge of resisting its totalitarian onslaughts, but also of competing economically with China and cooperating in common interests (such as the environment or terrorism). How did the magazine sum it up? The Economist: “It will be a difficult balance to strike. But dealing with the most powerful dictatorship in history will always require both strength and wisdom.”