Xiaomi strengthens presence in Brazil with the opening of five kiosks in capitals

Xiaomi announced this Tuesday (25) the expansion of the Chinese brand in Brazil with the debut of new points of sale of the company in the capitals of Recife (PE) and Manaus (AM), in addition to expanding the presence of the manufacturer in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba, locations that have had the company’s physical stores for some time.
According to information, the next opening will take place on November 5, at Shopping Palladium, in Curitiba; The dates of the next openings have not yet been revealed by Xiaomi, but the brand is expected to disclose more details in the coming weeks, so fans of the brand will be able to visit the place on the opening date.
At the kiosks, customers can find several options of Asian brand devices, such as smartphones, smartbands, smartwatches, headphones, robot vacuum cleaners, smart body scales, portable speakers, among other devices marketed by DL, Xiaomi’s representative in the country.
In the case of the opening in the capital of Paraná, consumers who visit the place on the day will be able to take advantage of exclusive offers on some products — there is no information on which items will be sold at a discount — and win gifts offered by the company to visitors.
In Brazil, Xiaomi has seven stores in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba and Salvador. The company’s expectation is to further expand its operations in the Brazilian market.
“The kiosks are being designed according to the preferences of local consumers, that is, the point of Recife will have products that are being more requested and have obtained highlights in the demands of the region. The same happens for Curitiba and other squares. We plan to offer even more customized experiences for fans of the brand in the country”, says Luciano Barbosa, Head of the Xiaomi Brazil operation.
