Xiaomi strengthens presence in Brazil with the opening of five kiosks in capitals

Xiaomi announced this Tuesday (25) the expansion of the Chinese brand in Brazil with the debut of new points of sale of the company in the capitals of Recife (PE) and Manaus (AM), in addition to expanding the presence of the manufacturer in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Curitiba, locations that have had the company’s physical stores for some time.

According to information, the next opening will take place on November 5, at Shopping Palladium, in Curitiba; The dates of the next openings have not yet been revealed by Xiaomi, but the brand is expected to disclose more details in the coming weeks, so fans of the brand will be able to visit the place on the opening date.