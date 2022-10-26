Zendaya, Anna Wintour and more stars watch Serena Williams’ 2nd match at US Open 2022 – Vogue

The stars are enjoying every minute of what could be the last tennis match played by Serena Williams before your retirement.
On Wednesday (August 31), the third night of the 2022 US Open, Zendaya and Jared Leto were seen alongside friends in the stands of the match between Serena Williams and Anett Kontaveit, at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, United States.
Other stars in attendance included Spike Lee, Anna Wintour, Dionne Warwick, tennis legend Billie Jean King, Tiger Woods and longtime girlfriend Erica Herman, Gigi and Bella Hadid and more.
Serena’s husband, Alexis Ohanianand your sister Venus Williams were also seen cheering for the athlete who defeated the opponent. Serena will face Ajla Tomljanović on Friday, September 3rd.
Earlier this month, Serena announced her plan to retire from tennis after playing the US Open. Read the story at this link.