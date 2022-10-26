‘Zombieland’ Writer Reveals Who Was First Choice For Bill Murray’s Immortalized Role

The special participation of Bill Murray in ‘zombieland‘ was one of the film’s most hilarious moments and helped shape the star’s reputation as a living internet meme.

in the long, Murray plays himself while disguising himself as a zombie so he can walk freely among the undead, but ends up being murdered by the character of Jesse Eisenbergwhich mistakes him for a real zombie.

However, the participation of Murray in the long it almost didn’t happen.

Before he was chosen for the role, several other stars had been considered, including Patrick Swayze, Claude Van Damme, Sylvester Stallone, Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Bacon and Mark Hamill.

But the casting team’s first choice was Joe Pesci (‘They forgot me’).

The information was revealed by the screenwriter Rhett Reese.

On his Twitter profile, he wrote:

“We wanted Joe Pesci for the role of Bill Murray in ‘zombieland’. We let his agent know it was a small stake. He said, ‘There are no small stakes, just little money.’ In other words, that was a no.” (Via ComicBook).

Happily, Murray is the one who ended up doing the cameo, making the film even more fun because of his captivating personality.

Previously, the director Ruben Fleischer spoke with the portal about his experience in charge of the first two films in the franchise, in addition to commenting on the possibility of the release of a 3rd film.

“Making the first film was a dream come true. It was my first movie. Emma [Stone] and Jesse [Eisenberg] were relatively unknown at that time. And it was an incredible experience. And because it’s such a peculiar movie, I think it took people by surprise. We wanted to make a sequel as soon as the first movie came out, but we didn’t have a good story. So we left that universe on hold; we let the characters evolve.”

he completes, “I was very happy that the cast returned for the second film. Emma joked while we were shooting the sequel that we could make a new movie every 10 years. So I hope that in 2029 we have a new ‘zombieland‘. We’ll see.”

Woody Harrelson also stated that he would like to return for the third film.

“I haven’t heard anything about the movie happening yet. I would love to do that because I just love these guys. This whole group is really… It’s a uniquely wonderful, fun, incredibly funny group of people. So what I’m saying is that I’m open to that. And if there’s anything the fans can do to make that happen, I’d be very grateful. “

Released in 2019, ‘Zombieland: Double Tap‘ won much of the specialized critics, with 68% approval at the Rotten Tomatoes.

