Zotac launches GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with GA102-150 GPU

The lineup of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 GPUs continues to change. now the zotac released an RTX 3070 Ti using the GA102 GPU, which equips high-end cards like the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090. This SKU is normally equipped with the GA104 chip and its variants.

THE Zotac GeForce RTX 3070Ti-8G6X Apocalypse GOC It has TDP at 320W, 10W more than the same video card from the company using the GA104 GPU, according to Videocardz, and 30W more than NVIDIA’s recommendation for this GPU. The new model also has 8 GB GDDR6X on a 256-bit interface and clocks between 1575 MHz and 1800 MHz, the same specifications as the standard model.

The GPU is equipped with the same number of CUDA cores as the base version of the RTX 3070 Ti, 6144 cores. Compared to the RTX 3090 Ti, which uses the same GPU at its maximum configuration (GA102-350-A1), the RTX 3070 Ti based on the GA102-150 GPU has 4608 fewer cores.

The Brazilian Zotac website, or even the international version, does not show the video card. Zotac’s new RTX 3070 Ti appears to be only available in China, as the board’s box suggests.

NVIDIA has made changes to its GPU lineup

The mid-range segment of the GeForce RTX 30 series has had some, to say the least, curious changes. The RTX 3060 received a variant with 8 GB of memory, with a 128-bit interface and a bandwidth of 240 GB/s. For comparison, the standard RTX 3060 comes with 12GB at 192-bit and 360GB/s bandwidth.

Just above that video card, the RTX 3060 Ti, was yet another GPU that underwent a slight change. For now only with one model from Asus, the new card comes equipped with GDDR6X memories operating at 19 Gbps, delivering bandwidth of up to 608 GB/s.

While NVIDIA messes with these GPUs, it even got involved with the announcement of its RTX 4080 which, at first, would have two models: one with 16 GB and another with 12 GB. After being widely criticized for the choice, the company said it misnamed the card and canceled the RTX 4080 12GB release.

Now the only RTX 4080 in the Ada Lovelace GPU lineup arrives on November 16th. The new generation of NVIDIA graphics cards only rely on the RTX 4090 at the moment.

