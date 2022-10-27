13 celebrities who cut their hair short in 2022 | Beauty

From the bob cut, going through the pixie and even the shaved strands, short haircuts are conquering the famous, who have dared in the length above the shoulder and showed that the short ones can be as versatile as the long locks, just put your creativity to it. match. Among the celebrities who joined the mini, are Emma Watson, who covered the campaign for the new Prada perfume with a charming pixie; actress Vanessa Giacomo, who shortened her shiny black hair to play Leonor in Crossing, TV Globo’s new soap opera; and Doja Cat, who became a fan of the shaved hair.