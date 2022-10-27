13 celebrities who cut their hair short in 2022 | Beauty

From the bob cut, going through the pixie and even the shaved strands, short haircuts are conquering the famous, who have dared in the length above the shoulder and showed that the short ones can be as versatile as the long locks, just put your creativity to it. match. Among the celebrities who joined the mini, are Emma Watson, who covered the campaign for the new Prada perfume with a charming pixie; actress Vanessa Giacomo, who shortened her shiny black hair to play Leonor in Crossing, TV Globo’s new soap opera; and Doja Cat, who became a fan of the shaved hair.
Below, check out celebrities who have adopted short hair in recent times:
Emma Watson adopted a pixie haircut — Photo: @emmawatson
Charithra Chandran adopted the pixie haircut — Photo: @charithra17
Doja Cat adopted a tapered haircut — Photo: @dojacat
Carol Castro adopted a pixie haircut — Photo: @carolcastro
Vanessa Giacomo adopted a pixie haircut — Photo: @vanessagiacomo
Maisie Williams shaved her hair — Photo: @maisie_williams
Halsey adopted the pixie cut — Photo: @iamhalsey
Kristen Stewart adopted a bixie haircut – Photo: Instagram
Millie Bobby Brown adopted a mini bob haircut — Photo: @themartyharper
Laura Harrier adopted a mini bob haircut — Photo: Instagram
Josephine Skriver adopted a mini bob cut — Photo: @josephineskriver
Lili Reinhart adopted the mini bob haircut — Photo: @lilireinhart
Larissa Manoela adopted the mini bob cut — Photo: @larissamanoela