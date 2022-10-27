13 celebrities who cut their hair short in 2022 | Beauty

Admin 13 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 3 Views

From the bob cut, going through the pixie and even the shaved strands, short haircuts are conquering the famous, who have dared in the length above the shoulder and showed that the short ones can be as versatile as the long locks, just put your creativity to it. match. Among the celebrities who joined the mini, are Emma Watson, who covered the campaign for the new Prada perfume with a charming pixie; actress Vanessa Giacomo, who shortened her shiny black hair to play Leonor in Crossing, TV Globo’s new soap opera; and Doja Cat, who became a fan of the shaved hair.

Below, check out celebrities who have adopted short hair in recent times:

Emma Watson adopted a pixie haircut — Photo: @emmawatson

Charithra Chandran adopted the pixie haircut — Photo: @charithra17

Doja Cat adopted a tapered haircut — Photo: @dojacat

Carol Castro adopted a pixie haircut — Photo: @carolcastro

Vanessa Giacomo adopted a pixie haircut — Photo: @vanessagiacomo

Maisie Williams shaved her hair — Photo: @maisie_williams

Halsey adopted the pixie cut — Photo: @iamhalsey

Kristen Stewart adopted a bixie haircut – Photo: Instagram

Millie Bobby Brown adopted a mini bob haircut — Photo: @themartyharper

Laura Harrier adopted a mini bob haircut — Photo: Instagram

Josephine Skriver adopted a mini bob cut — Photo: @josephineskriver

Lili Reinhart adopted the mini bob haircut — Photo: @lilireinhart

Larissa Manoela adopted the mini bob cut — Photo: @larissamanoela

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

The Umbrella Academy Season 4 Won’t Arrive in September 2022

It’s official. The Umbrella Academy season 4 is happening. When can we expect the new …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved