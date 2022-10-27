3 days to go

There are three days left to go to the polls and remove this nefarious being from the Executive Branch.

There is a saying that is used when we don’t know what came before or after, or to say if we are part of someone’s life or if that someone is part of our life.

Going along those lines, I have an interesting question: is Neymar part of Bolsonaro’s “parças” or is Bolsonaro part of Neymar’s “parças”?

Of the many players who claim to be Bolsonaristas (Thiago Silva, Lucas Moura, Marcelinho Carioca, Rivaldo…), I think the only one really worried about the elections is fake Ney, because he will need to explain himself about the Federal Revenue debt.

But that may not be a problem, because this kind of behavior by your family is also being judged in Spain.

The truth is that everyone is desperate, and to justify the imminent defeat, Bolsonaro is inventing absurd lies, such as the insertions of his advertisements (liars, by the way) on the radio. It was the story of the dangerous terrorist act of a close friend of the perverse president.

Every time he speaks his situation gets worse.

Roberto Jefferson is a little nervous, because it’s taking a long time to have the company of these friends to play cards there in Bangu 8. But the authorities could make him calmer. Who knows, by February or March, another wave of “partners” will arrive? I think it will even be possible to have a hole championship, because there will be several doubles.

Then I saw an article here on UOL saying that Beto Carrero Park is doing a promotion, so that PT members don’t vote on Sunday. Entry will be 25% off for those who go on election day. Well, the park’s owners are simply committing an electoral crime.

The chairman of the park’s council is businessman Alexandre Murad, close to Luciano Hang, from Havan, and investigated by the STF in the various actions against Bolsonarist influencers.

Has the park thought of inviting poor families to go there and have fun for free? Has the chairman of the board already made a major donation to the 30 million people who are starving in our country thanks to their wicked president? Why don’t they buy chemotherapy drugs that are expensive and out of stock because of the incompetence of their president’s Ministry of Health?

Are the park’s owners and administrators also afraid of the defeat of the nefarious Bolsonaro? Because?

The despair of Bolsonaro and his “companions” is enormous, even more so after Minister Alexandre de Moraes shelved the action of the president’s campaign on radios.

They say that the mood is heavy because they have already realized that they lost the elections. Now we can expect everything from these perverse and armed people. I don’t doubt they can try a coup.

“Sunday will be a day of evil

I go to the urn and press 13 twice

Sunday will be evil day

I’m going to laugh a lot at the face of bolsonaristas

Sunday will be evil day

Lula President and Haddad Governor

Sunday will be evil day

I want to see Bolsonaro pull his hair, take off his pants and step on

Sunday will be evil day

will paint a climate of love and democracy”