A third of adult Tiktok users get their information on the platform







Tik Tok is becoming a news source for many Photo: Nitish Gupta / Pixabay

O number of Americans who are informed by the TikTok is growing, according to a new search from the Pew Research Center. Of all the users platform adults in the country, a third say they receive News for the social network. This also accounts for 10% of all US adults.

When we consider only those under 30, the percentage is 26%. Another survey carried out by the British regulator Ofcom from 2021/2022 on news consumption habits for adults confirms this data. According to the survey, TikTok is the fastest growing source of information.

This growth of the Chinese video app as a news network is concomitant with the loss of other social networks in this regard, such as Facebook. Adults who consume news on Mark Zuckerberg’s platform were a percentage of 54% in 2020, and this year it has dropped to 44%.

Cases of information provided by TikTok

The variety of news on TikTok is very varied. In Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, for example, many creators began to appear on the network, warning about the armed conflicts that were happening around the world.

The trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was another occasion in which the whole process yielded a series of analyzes by influencers on the platform.

In Brazil, the case of the podcast “A Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, by journalist Chico Felitti, which tells about a resident of a mansion in São Paulo who hid her true identity and kept a maid in a situation analogous to slavery, also went viral in Brazil. TikTok.





Police at the door of the house of “Mulher da Casa Abandonada”, in São Paulo Photo: Aloisio Mauricio/FotoArena/Estadão

Influencers even went to the house to film the woman in question and post it on the social network, seeking to investigate and find out more information about the case.

The dissemination of news via TikTok is done very quickly and usually by people who are not journalists. This feature lights the alert so that the information is always verified. According to German magazine Der Spiegel, the app’s algorithm favors fake videos that are often viewed millions of times, which also calls for attention.

In June of this year, an executive from the Google had previously stated that TikTok was overtaking the search engine, especially among younger users.

