A24 section is cut again for the filming of “Furious Speed” | Movie theater

Highway 24 will be closed to traffic from Monday to Wednesday, from 6 am to 8 pm, between the nodes of Vilarinho da Samardã (Vila Real) and Vila Pouca de Aguiar, due to filming of the Hollywood saga. Furious speed.

