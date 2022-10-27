Actress Louise Fletcher, best known for her role in ‘One Flew Over the Nest’, dies at 88

The actress’s representative confirmed the death in a statement released by Variety on Friday (23), they said that Fletcher died at her home in France, while she slept, surrounded by her family. The actress has won numerous awards for her work and her career in film and TV has permeated entertainment for more than six decades.

The actress had an impact on her career from the age of 40, as she had previously taken a break from work to take care of her children.

Louise Fletcher playing Nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest 1975 (Photo: Reproduction / IMDB)

Her best-known role was playing the evil nurse Ratched in One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), feature directed by Milos Forman and starring Jack Nicholson. It is based on a book written by Ken Kesey, released in 1962, which gave rise to the spin-off Ratched (2020), starring Sarah Paulson playing the character that Fletcher played in 1975 and won her the Oscar for best actress in 1976. At the ceremony, Louise made history by giving her speech in pounds so that her deaf parents could understand. In addition, the feature won the awards for Best Director, Actor, Screenplay and Film that year.

The actress also participated in lesser-known features such as The Garden of the Forgotten (1987)), A Touch of Seduction (1988), The Exorcist 2 – The Heretic (1977) and Flames of Vengeance (1984). But it was on TV that his participation in Picket Fences (1996) and Joan of Arcadia (2004) gave the actress Emmy Award nominations, in addition to the actress having made numerous appearances on other shows as a religious leader in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (1993 – 1999) and Peggy Gallagher in Shameless US (2011 – 2021).

The most recent work of the actress was the series Girl Boss (2017), Netflix original series starring Britt Robertson. In the series Fletcher plays Rosie.

Featured Photo: Louise Fletcher at an event in 2012 — Photo: Eilise Ward/The Oregonian via AP/Arquivo