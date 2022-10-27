A&E celebrates Halloween with special programming

O A&E gets in the mood for Halloween and this Sunday shows a special marathon A&E Movies with a mix of horror, fantasy and suspense productions. Check the schedule:

17:05 – Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola (The Godfather) and an all-star cast, Bram Stoker’s Dracula it was awarded at several festivals and won three Oscars® in 1993: costume design, best sound effects and make-up. In the plot, young lawyer Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves, Matrix Resurrections) travels to a gloomy Eastern European village, where he is imprisoned by the famous vampire prince (Gary Oldman, mank, The Destiny of a Nation). Inspired by a London print brought by Harker, Dracula heads to the capital of the United Kingdom, where he sows seduction and terror. But its dark charm won’t last forever.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (Bram Stoker’s Dracula, 1992, USA)

Genre: drama, fantasy, horror

Direction: Francis Ford Coppola

Cast: Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu Reeves, Tom Waits, Monica Belucci

Indicative rating: 18 years

7:15 pm – Fear mirrors

in the horror movie Fear mirrorsKiefer Sutherland (24 hours, By A Thread) plays Ben Carson, an ex-cop trying to get back on his feet after becoming an alcoholic. He indulged in addiction when he was suspended by the NYPD after killing an undercover cop in a shootout. His marriage is over and he now lives with his younger sister Angie (Amy Smart, Rhythm of Love).

However, he hasn’t had a drink in months and sees his new job – night watchman in the ruins of a large department store, partially destroyed by fire many years ago – as an opportunity to rebuild his life. After a few nights, Ben starts seeing strange images in the mirrors, which are inexplicably immaculately clean, but due to the lack of credibility from his past, his ex-wife Amy (Paula Patton, Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol) believes he is hallucinating. When Angie is brutally murdered in her bathtub, Ben discovers that there is an evil force in the mirrors that is stalking them and putting their family in danger.

Fear mirrors (Mirrors, 2008, USA/ALE/FRA)

Genre: horror

Direction: Alexandre Aja

Cast: Kiefer Sutherland, Paula Patton, Amy Smart

IC: 16

9:20 pm – Sanatorium: Mysteries in the Night

A group of paranormal investigators returns to the sanatorium where a tragedy occurred, and, according to witnesses, the criminal’s spirit is still at the scene, in the plot of Sanatorium: Mysteries in the Night.

On New Year’s Eve 1955, a patient at Hillcrest Sanatorium murdered three children and then committed suicide. Now, paranormal investigators Tyler and Samantha return to the mysterious abandoned sanatorium, along with the team of paranormal event experts from their TV show. Is the killer’s ghost still at the scene? What can happen?

Sanatorium: Mysteries in the Night (Sanatorium, 2013, USA)

Genre: horror, thriller

Direction: Brant Sersen

Cast: Don Fanelli, Charlie Fersko, DJ Hazard

IC: 16

0:30 am – Amityville: The Awakening

In the plot of this horror and suspense feature, Joan (Jennifer Jason Leigh, The eight hated, Twin Peaks) is a single mother who decides to move her three children to the infamous Amitville haunted house. Joan plans to use the place’s dark powers to awaken one of the children from a coma, but the spirits seem unwilling to cooperate, and it all ends in catastrophe.

Amityville: The Awakening (Amityville: The Awakening, 2017, USA)

Genre: horror, thriller

Direction: Franck Khalfoun

Cast: Jennifer Jason Leigh, Bella Thorne, Mckenna Grace

IC: 16