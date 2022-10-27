After all, what will be the WHATSAPP PRICE? Check the app changes

Nowadays, WhatsApp is one of the applications that Brazilians use the most. This is because the application makes a number of features available for free to its users. For example, those who use the messaging application can send text or audio messages, send videos or photos, make audio and video calls, among many other things, for free. In Brazil alone there are more than 120 million WhatsApp users.

However, many people may be in doubt whether the app will be paid. This doubt may have come after an announcement made by Meta, the company that owns WhatsApp. As a result, some news may have circulated regarding a possible charge for users of the app. See more below.

Will WhatsApp be paid?

First of all, it is important to note that the issue of WhatsApp charging all its users for the use of its features is just a rumor. What happens is that the announcement of the company Meta concerns the version that is yet to be released of the application, WhatsApp Business.

This new version will be aimed at those who are entrepreneurs or who work using the app as a communication bridge with their customers, either through calls at the same time or by programming automatic messages that are sent when the customer tries to get in touch. when starting a conversation.

What resources?

This modality of the application is still in the development and testing phase. Therefore, it is not yet available for use. In addition, to date, there is no set date for the version to be available to the public. Another issue is that it is not yet known what will be the amount to be disbursed by those who want to use this modality.

However, Meta has already anticipated some new features that may be present in WhatsApp Business. In this sense, among them is the possibility of connecting the same WhatsApp account on up to ten different mobile devices.

Yet another change will be regarding WhatsApp conversation access. It can be done through its own URL, which can be customized by the company. Thus, making the URL something customized for that trade or establishment.

Application remains free

It is important to note, therefore, that the services that the messaging application offers today should remain free for other users, who will continue to use the regular version of the app.

In this way, it is worth remembering that, as much as WhatsApp Business is aimed at the entrepreneurial public, its membership may not be mandatory. With that, even this audience should be able to continue with the free version of the application.

However, it is necessary to wait for new releases of information by the company Meta to know how this new version of WhatsApp will work, what will be all the features available, the amount charged and how will be the adhesion of professional accounts.

