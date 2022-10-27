After decision, destination of Venezuelan Boeing 747 must be “rot” in Argentina

Boeing 747-300 – Disclosure – Conviasa





The District Court of Columbia, USA, granted the request made last Thursday (20) by the local Public Ministry and ordered the seizure of the Boeing 747-300M that arrived in Argentina in June this year, operating for EMTRASUR. , the cargo subsidiary of the Venezuelan airline Conviasa.

As reported by AEROIN last week, the Court upheld the action, based on a joint investigation by the FBI and the Department of Commerce, for the illegal transfer of the aircraft registered under registration YV-3531 and serial number 23413 (an asset under its jurisdiction subject to US export controls) registered on behalf of an Iranian sanctioned entity (Mahan Air) to a third party (Conviasa) without authorization from the US government.

The transfer, according to the lawsuit, conflicts with a Temporary Denial Order (TDO) against Mahan Air for the incorporation of six US-origin aircraft without authorization from the US government. The TDO, in its successive renewals – the last one in May 2022 – prohibits Mahan Air (or any person directly or indirectly related to the Iranian operator) from participating in transactions related to these aircraft.





The investigation proves that in October 2021 Mahan Air transferred the aircraft in question to Emtrasur through a company in the United Arab Emirates, Lance Tech General Trading LLC, after paying 8 million euros.

According to Aviacionline, the court order is, in fact, an arrest. in rem: the confiscation of the property, irrespective of the legal actions that are taken against the natural or legal persons involved in the action that motivates the intervention of justice.

In addition to the result of the investigation and the determination of the responsibilities of Mahan Air, Lance Tech General Trading and EMTRASUR/Conviasa, the court order seeks to extinguish ownership of the aircraft and allow the courts to determine the next steps in this regard, without any of the parties involved being able to file an appeal to block these steps.





