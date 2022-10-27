After disappearing, woman is found inside a python in Indonesia

A 54-year-old woman has been missing in Indonesia’s Jambi province since last Friday (21). According to information released by the Daily Star on Tuesday (25), rescue teams were searching for the victim, identified as Jahrah, in the forests, until they found a python with a swollen belly. That’s when the people who were helping the search discovered that the woman was in the animal’s stomach.

Jahrah went in the morning to the rubber plantation where she worked on the island of Sumatra. To the British newspaper, Anto, the head of the village Terjun Gajah, where the victim lived, revealed that family members were worried when they realized that she had not returned home. In the evening, her husband claimed that she was missing and they soon began the search. “They reported his disappearance to local authorities, and a search has been carried out since then.”said Anto.

The woman’s companion found the victim’s sandals, veil, jacket and work tools. Local authorities carried out the search for two days until they found the almost seven-meter snake last Sunday (23). The responsible team then decided to slaughter the animal and, when opening the stomach, they found Jahrah’s body.

Anto claimed that none of the villagers witnessed the moment the victim was swallowed by the snake. However, he said that there is a possibility that she was in agony for approximately two hours, due to the size of the animal. The publication pointed out that the atmosphere in the village is tense, as the residents found another python, this time of eight meters.

“Residents are now concerned that larger snakes are still in the forest. This giant snake also swallowed two resident goats.”, said the village chief. People living at the site were unable to capture the other reptile. Indonesia has a large number of giant reticulated pythons – the longest snake in the world. This species also killed farm workers in 2017 and 2018, but cases where this happens are rare. In these situations, the animal suffocates the person until he dies.

