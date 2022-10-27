After victory, Diniz returns to talk about the possibility of renewal with Fluminense

With a very important victory away from home, Fluminense was very close to securing a spot in next year’s Libertadores. And, of course, the fate of coach Fernando Diniz was addressed again at the post-game press conference on Wednesday, when Tricolor beat Corinthians 2-0, in the heart of the Neo Química Arena, for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Tricolor coach, Diniz has a contract until the end of the year. The board plans to renew. The coach, in turn, claims to like the club very much, but says he is focused on ending the Brasileirão well.

— Fluminense has an election ahead, we don’t have to rush. Everyone knows there is a tendency for this (renewal) to happen, I have great sympathy with the club and with the fans, I have a different feeling about working at Fluminense. Just wait, we don’t need to rush. I’m more concerned now with making Fluminense finish the best possible in the leaderboard and guarantee this spot as soon as possible so we can plan more calmly next year – he said.

With the result, Fluminense reached 58 points and jumped to the fourth position of the Brazilian.