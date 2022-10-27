Ajax player tickles rival’s armpit in Champions League match

Ajax needed to beat Liverpool today (26) at home to stay alive in the Champions League. The Dutch club ended up not making it, was defeated by 3 to 0 and said goodbye to the chances of qualifying for the knockout stage. But one player seems to have taken the need to try to help his team to another level (watch below).

During the charge of a set piece, midfielder Davy Klaassen tickled defender Virgil van Dijk’s armpit. The Liverpool defender was under double tag and with both arms raised.

It was at that moment that Klaassen turned to the opposing player and performed the unexpected act. Van Dijk removed the opponent’s arm and the interaction ended there, with the match proceeding normally.

The first goal of the match was scored by Salah, in the 42nd minute of the first half. Darwin Núñez and Harvey Elliot, at three and six minutes of the second half, respectively, gave final numbers to the game.

With the result, Ajax stagnated in the three points and occupies the third place of Group A. Napoli is the leader, with 15, followed by the Reds, with 12, and both are confirmed in the playoffs. The flashlight of the key is the Rangers, zeroed so far.

The teams return to the field for the sixth and final round of the group stage next Tuesday (1). Liverpool welcomes the Italian team in a duel that could be worth the lead, while the Dutch club welcomes the Scots to secure qualification for the Europa League.

see the moment