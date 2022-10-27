Alana Cabral won the “Super Chefinhos” with salmon and dessert made by her grandmother

Alana Cabral15 years old, won the 2022 edition of the “Super Chefs”part of “Mais Você”, which premiered in the month of children and celebrated the 23rd anniversary of the program by Ana Maria Braga.

The announcement was made by the Globo veteran, who traveled to Rio de Janeiro, where the painting was recorded, to participate in the culinary reality show: “Alana got 29 points. Congratulations, congratulations, for the participation”, said the famous.

In the last challenge, Alana made salmon with white rice and asparagus as the main course, and for dessert she decided to follow a recipe she learned from her grandmother, a rain cake with dulce de leche.

The child actress, who was the oldest in the group, celebrated alongside her friends and showed that she was very happy with her trajectory: “I wanted to thank you for the opportunity. It was great to participate with these people I knew, but didn’t know. It was an experience I always wanted,” she said.

In addition to her, Valentina Vieira, 13, who got 28 points, and Pedro Guilherme, 12, who got 27.5, went to the “Super Chefinhos” final and had their dishes evaluated by Solange Couto, Louro Mané and by chef Barbara Verzola.

READ TOO: Patrícia Poeta gets emotional when talking about Susana Naspolini: “Very sweet”

The fans of Ana Maria Braga and “Mais Você” also commented on the edition. For an anonymous person, the painting was very beautiful: “The ‘Super Chefinhos’ was too beautiful. What wonderful and special children, so beautiful.” A second said he couldn’t hide that he was emotional: “Okay, I’m crying watching ‘Super Chefinhos’!”.

Ana Maria Braga and the cast of “Super Chefinhos” from 2022 (Camilla Maia/Globo)

A third fan of the Globo program highlighted the dishes presented in the attraction: “How beautiful these children’s dishes are and I almost don’t know how to make a noodles”.

Child actors Alice Palmar (9 years old), Ygor Marçal (9 years old) and João Bravo (13 years old) did not continue in the competition, but remained in the studio and helped their friends and celebrated Alana’s victory.

At the end of “Mais Você”, Ana Maria Braga assured that “Super Chefinhos” will be back next year, leaving Louro Mané excited, but did not provide any news about the culinary reality show.

READ TOO: Actress who played Chiquinha in ‘Chaves’ is accused of racism when giving an interview