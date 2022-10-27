Alexa virtual assistant will now have a male voice; know how to change

The Alexa voice assistant will finally get a voice option with a male timbre. The novelty will be released from this Thursday (27) by Amazon.

According to the company, nothing changes in the way of asking for things, just keep saying the name “Alexa” to give a command to the device.

how to activate

Say “Alexa, change voice” to your device (like Echo speaker, cell phone, Amazon headphones). And only.

The answer that follows will already have a different timbre from the one used previously.

“It is worth mentioning that imitations, stories and original songs will not be available in this option. When the customer is listening to these specific types of content, the voice will be familiar to Alexa, since its launch”, warns Amazon in its statement.

“When these contents are finished, the voice returns to the male timbre if it has been selected. In a home with more than one device, it is possible to customize them, choosing the preferred voice option for each selected device”, he adds.

The novelty goes beyond a simple feature

Amazon’s move comes after years of ongoing criticism involving technology companies and offering virtual assistants with only female voices — such as Siri (Apple), Cortana (Microsoft) and Google Assistant, in addition to Alexa. Many of them began to provide other voice options over time.

The problem with technologies with voices that refer to women is that they reinforce gender stereotypes and violence and work within a sexist system, say experts who criticize this format and organizations that defend women’s rights.

That’s because algorithms work with unconscious biases associated with women, concluded Unesco (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) in 2019. You know the outdated belief of some that women have to be helpful and respond /do what is asked of her? And which women are the friendliest, warmest?

Technologies and harassment

A 2019 UNESCO study, for example, noted that nearly half of conversations between humans and robots contained some reference to physical appearance. This volume was higher in interactions with technologies with female voices and 18% involved the subject of “sex”.

Why were technologies born this way?

In the past, the industry argued that the predilection for creating devices with female voices came from the results of customer surveys, and swore that voice assistants were not gender-defined (even if they all spoke with a type of voice).

A 2005 study noted that the female synthetic voice was perceived as being able to help solve problems, while the male was seen as an authority figure, who knew better. A dynamic that reflects the machismo of society reproduced in technologies.

“Women are placed in technology in a less dynamic space. These companies transfer the most backward cultural standard to the most advanced technological standard. Thus, they continue this culture for fear of losing money and competition in the market”, stated Cristina Buarque. , a researcher specializing in feminism at the Joaquim Nabuco Foundation, in a special report by UOL Tecnologia.

In other words, the time has come for this dynamic to change.

*With reporting by Rosália Vasconcelos, in collaboration with Tilt