Allugator opens investment in iPhone 14 with monthly interest of up to 1.8% – Tecnoblog

Admin 45 mins ago Technology Leave a comment 2 Views

Allugator is a company that specializes in renting iPhones, and those who buy these devices are investors. A new batch of iPhone 14 is available, with a minimum investment of BRL 30,000 and monthly interest starting at 1.66%.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Redmi announces Note 12 Pro, Pro Plus and Explorer with Dimensity 1080 and 200 MP camera

After several rumors and promotional materials, Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 12 line at an …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved