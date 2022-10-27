Allugator opens investment in iPhone 14 with monthly interest of up to 1.8% – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

no tail tied

Allugator is a company that specializes in renting iPhones, and those who buy these devices are investors. A new batch of iPhone 14 is available, with a minimum investment of BRL 30,000 and monthly interest starting at 1.66%.

Full lineup of iPhone 14s at Apple Store Orchard Road, Singapore (Image: Handout / Apple)

The batch of iPhone 14 allows applications between R$30,000 and R$300,000. Those who invest less than R$50,000 receive 1.66% monthly interest; above this amount, the monthly interest is 1.8%.

Income Tax (IR) is charged following the regressive table, which starts with a rate of 22.5% for applications with less than six months and reaches 15% for amounts invested for more than two years.

After 12 months, the devices are resold and the money goes back to the investors.

Allugator Invest compares the operation to that of a real estate fund — an investment in real estate and bonds that pays profits to shareholders on a monthly basis.

Investing in iPhones for rent may seem strange – after all, it is quite rare to find those who prefer renting a cell phone to buying, as the prices are hardly worth it. The business has risks, but Allugator says it has measures in place to mitigate them.

One of them is the so-called risk of vacancy: if you have a house for rent and it is empty, for example. The same can happen with iPhones.

Allugator says that it only opens new quotas for investment when it already has approved clients on the waiting list. Thus, the devices do not stand still.

Another is the risk of claims, which means that the customer may not return the cell phone at the end of the contract.

Allugator says this happens less than 1% of the time, and part of the subscription is provisioned to reimburse the investor if that happens.

The company also says that it has never gone without paying any investor in six years of operation. Since then, R$ 56 million have been raised.

The investment is made in the form of Bank Credit Notes, based on the rules of the Central Bank.

Even so, it is worth noting that this instrument does not have the protection of the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC), which covers money in current accounts, savings accounts and CDBs, among other securities.