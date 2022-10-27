AMD Ryzen 7 7800X and Ryzen 3 7300X CPUs are listed on Geekbench

The strongest SKU has 10 cores and 20 threads

AMD debuted the seventh generation of Ryzen CPUs, based on Zen 4, with the Ryzen 9 7950X, Ryzen 9 7900X, Ryzen 7 7700X, and Ryzen 5 7600X processors. Now the Geekbench lists two more SKUs that have yet to be announced by the company, the Ryzen 7 7800X and Ryzen 3 7300X.

Starting with the strongest, the Ryzen 7 7800X is a 10-core, 20-thread CPU, 2 cores and 4 threads more than the CPU that occupies its position at the moment, the Ryzen 7 5800X. The Zen 4 based SKU has base clock to 4.50 GHz and boost to 5.38 MHz700 MHz and 600 MHz, respectively, more than the Ryzen 7 5800X.

The input CPU Ryzen 3 7300X is a quad-core (4 cores) with 8 threads, operating between 4.50 GHz and practically 5 GHz. The CPU will have 32 MB of L3 cache. Both processors were on a Gigabyte B650 AORUS Elite AX motherboard.

Ryzen 7 7800X and Ryzen 3 7300X performance

Relative to the Geekbench benchmark, the Ryzen 7 7800X achieved 2097 points in single-thread and 16163 in multi-thread. These scores put it behind the Ryzen 7 7700X in terms of one core (2161 points), but ahead of it (14027 points) on account of more cores and threads.

The Ryzen 3 7300X with 1984 and 7682 points in single-core and multi-core, respectively, ranks above even the Ryzen 9 5950X, which scores around 1689 points in single-core on Geekbench. But in multi-thread, having considerably fewer cores, it doesn’t even reach half the score of the Ryzen 9 5950X (16508).

The expectation for the official announcement of the other processors of the Ryzen 7000 lineup is for CES 2023, which takes place in the first days of January.

In relation to direct rival, the same is happening. Intel has released the 13th generation of processors (Raptor Lake) with three main SKUs, Core i9-13900K, Core i7-13700K and Core i5-13600K, and their KF variants, and some leaks have shown the rest of the lineup of this new generation of CPUs.

With the game more balanced on single-thread, many more cores give the advantage to Intel Cores



