AMD works to bring CXL memory technology to CPUs in the next few years

THE OMG announced, this Wednesday (25), in its webinar “Meet the Experts”the company’s plans for the future of its memories to CPUs. According to the brand, the goal is to introduce the technology CXL – Compute Express Link – for its processors over the next three to five years. The company’s goal is to offer its chips better performance, lower latency and other memory expansion features.

“[…] This is something we’re looking at with technologies like CXL. You’ll see, in the next three to five years, this first in the server area, but you’ll find it moving into the client area. [consumidor]ways to ensure that memory and storage can communicate on the same bus via CXL”commented Leah Schoebsenior development manager at AMD (via Tom’s Hardware).

Compute Express Link, the CXL

Officially announced in 2019 by Intel, the technology Compute Express Link is an interconnection protocol, with physical layer PCIe which promises to achieve high bandwidths. When presented, it aimed to allow the PCIe 5.0 up to twice the performance of its predecessor.

The protocol is the responsibility of a consortium, the CXL Consortium, which brings together several companies for the development of the technology, including Intel and AMD – rivals in the processor and video card markets – as well as other technology giants, such as Google and Microsoft. , for example.

In August of this year, the CXL Consortium released the CXL 3.0 specifications, including a share and pooling features, 64 GT bandwidth and no additional latency over CXL 2.0, plus full backwards compatibility such as CXL 2.0, CXL 1.1, and CXL 1.0.

The next CXL compatible models should be the server processors AMD EPYC Genoa, with official presentation on November 10. Despite what mentioned the OMG yesterday, consumer CPUs still don’t have a more specific date to count on the technology.

