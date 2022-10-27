América-MG takes Goiás draw in stoppage time, Botafogo follows in the G-8 and now São Paulo and Fortaleza dry

With 47 points, the Botafogo will sleep in the G-8’s Brazilian championship. In one of the matches that closed the night of this Wednesday, the America-MG tied with the Goiás of Jair Ventura in 2 to 2, in Serrinha – with two goals coming in the end -, and went to 46 points, being behind Glorioso, in the tenth position (see the ranking at the end of the article).

Now, Botafogo will dry up Sao Paulo (47) and Strength (45) this Thursday to finish the 34th round within the G-8. Tricolor Paulista receives Atlético-GO at Morumbi, at 19:00, while Tricolor do Pici measures forces with Coritiba, at the same time, at Arena Castelão.

Besides, Botafogo can still cheer against Atlético-MGseventh place, so that the two spots in the pre-Liberators stay open. Galo, however, has the easier commitment, receiving the virtually relegated Juventude in Mineirão, at 19:30.

Check out the games that are missing for the candidates for a spot in the Libertadores:

Atlético-MG: Juventude (C), São Paulo (F), Botafogo (C), Cuiabá (C) and Corinthians (F)

Botafogo: Cuiabá (C), Atlético-MG (F), Santos (C) and Athletico-PR (F)

Sao Paulo: Atlético-GO (C), Atlético-MG (C), Fluminense (F), Internacional (C) and Goiás (F)

America-MG: Internacional (C), Red Bull Bragantino (F), Palmeiras (F) and Atlético-GO (C)

Strength: Coritiba (C), Palmeiras (F), Atlético-GO (C), Rd Bull Bragantino (C) and Santos (F)

Saints: Atlético-GO (F), Avai (C), Botafogo (F) and Fortaleza (C)

Check the updated classification of the Brazilian Championship: