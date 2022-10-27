American says her father killed between 50 and 70 women in three decades, with his help in getting rid of the bodies

Lucy Studey, a resident of Iowa (USA), told “Newsweek”, in an article published last weekend, that his father murdered dozens of young women over several decades and made his sons help him bury the bodies. The FBI (US Federal Police) is investigating the case.

The American claimed that her father, Donald Dean Studey, who died in 2013, may have killed between 50 and 70 victims in a 30-year period and says she knows why he made her help him dump the victims’ bodies down a well.

According to Lucy, she and her siblings were forced to take the bodies to a place where their father hid his victimsusing a wheelbarrow in the warmer months and a toboggan during the winter.

She also said that the father and the children they deposited the bodies in a pit and covered them with earth and lye (alkaline solution obtained by pouring boiling water on a cloth covered with a layer of sodium carbonate or ash) to hide the human remains.

In the interview, Lucy stated that she believed that her father could be one of the most prolific serial killers in history.

“Every time I went to the well or the hills, I thought I wouldn’t come back. I thought he would kill me because I wouldn’t keep my mouth shut”she said.

Donald Studey: serial killer? Photo: reproduction

Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said he believed “100% that there are bodies there”, and sniffer dogs alerted police to the possible presence of human remains. the bodies would be piled up under a thick layer of earth and chemical solution.

He said Lucy first called to alert them to possible bodies buried 10 years ago, but the cops couldn’t find the well, though this time the sniffer dogs seemed to indicate a “hit” in the location.

Work continues. Also in an interview with “Newsweek”, Lucy’s older sister denied the story she told. The American said she believed that the bones alerted by dogs could be bones of other animals.

Newsweek learned that Donald Dean served a prison term in Missouri in the 1950s for theft and that he was also arrested in Omaha (Nebraska) in 1989 for driving while intoxicated. The sheriff said that Donald Dean used to get in trouble with the police and that he never went alone to the trailer the family lived in because he didn’t trust Lucy’s father.