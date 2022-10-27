And: Joe Alwyn joins Emma Stone in the cast of the mysterious new film | Films

And/Joe Alwyn/Internet/Play

Making even more explicit the notorious cast of artists gathered in andthis Thursday (27), the The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Joe Alwyn is joining Emma Stone in the mysterious future movie.

With the details of its plot being kept completely under wraps, the recently announced feature film will be based on a seemingly original plot, and will be produced by Elements Pictures, Searchlight and Film4Stars. Now, the production has announced that it will reunite Alwyn the star of Cruellaafter its iteration in The favorite.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Joe Alwyn once again after our extraordinary journey together on The Favourite. He is a brilliant actor and a welcome addition to the all-star cast our director [Yorgos Lanthimos] gathered here”, said Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaumpresidents of Searchlight Pictures about the newly added and.

With the productions of the feature film directed by Yorgos Lanthimos scheduled to start in October of this year, in addition to Joe Alwyn and Oscar winner, Emma Stonethe team of actors is still composed of Willem Dafoe, Jesse Plemons, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau.

Until the moment, and follows with an unknown forecast for its theatrical release, as well as the scant details of its plot.