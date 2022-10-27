‘Angelina Jolie Zombie’ reveals her face for the first time after leaving prison in Iran

posted on 10/26/2022 16:15



“Angelina Jolie Zombie”, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, revealed her real face for the first time during an interview with the Iranian channel. Rokna News, after leaving prison. She became known on the internet for looking like a “corpse” of the American actress.

The public believed that she had undergone several plastic surgeries in order to alter her appearance. She admitted that the photos posted on social media are actually treated with makeup, filters and montages.





“Cyberspace was an easy way to get famous. It was a lot easier than becoming an actress,” she told DailyMail.

Also according to the website, Fatemeh’s arrest happened due to his posts on the web. Furthermore, she was jailed for obscenity and insulting the hijab and in 2019 sentenced to 10 years in prison for corruption and blasphemy. However, she was released after 14 months of imprisonment.

Imprisonment for using Instagram

Activist and journalist Masih Alinejad, at the time, tweeted to question the young woman’s arrest: “10 years in prison for the Iranian influencer who used makeup and Photoshop to become an Angelina Jolie zombie. She is only 19 years old. Her joke landed her in jail”.

Khishvand even asked the actress for help to be released from prison. “The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to unite to end this gender apartheid.”

Iran’s Human Rights Monitor described the prison where the influencer was held as “the most dangerous and worst prison for women” in the country “due to its inhumane medical and psychological conditions”, according to the UK’s Mirror portal.

