Anne Hathaway talks about working with method actors

During the participation of the actress Anne Hathaway on the American talk show ‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’, she was asked by an internet user about what it was like to work with Jared Leto and Jeremy Strong, who are method actors (those who don’t leave of the character until the recordings are finished). She smiled and replied: “It’s so fun because I’m not the weirdo on set anymore”. She added that the two are bold and very good actors. “I felt like I had two unbelievable partners that I was working with that I loved”he added.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto star in the series ‘WeCrashed’, available on Apple TV+. The production is inspired by the history of the company ‘WeWork’, and shows the couple Adam, played by Jared Leto, and Rebekah Neumann, played by Anne Hathaway, co-founders of the coworking startup that promised to revolutionize the work environment, but because of of disagreements and many financial losses, ended up resulting in a loss for the couple.

Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto in the series ‘WeCrashed’ (Photo: Playback/Instagram)

Actor Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway are in the cast of the movie ‘Armageddon Time’, which according to Universal, is scheduled to open in theaters on November 10th. The film tells the story of an 80s family in search of the American dream, passing from generation to generation. The film also features other Hollywood stars such as Anthony Hopkins (‘My Father’) and Jessica Chastain (‘The Eyes of Tamy Faye’).

Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong at the New York Film Festival (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

On the talk show, another netizen asked a question directed at the actress. This time, the question was about roles she would have turned down. Among them, the role starring Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’. The actress clarified: “I didn’t turn down the role of Jennifer Lawrence. He was no longer available to me. But someone told the media that I turned it down, but that’s not true.” About other roles Anne Hathaway would have turned down, she chose not to tell.

Featured Photo: Anne Hathaway. Reproduction / Instagram