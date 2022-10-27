Antonio Fagundes reveals watching “Euphoria” and analyzes: “It’s daring”

Antonio Fagundes on podcast and Zendaya on “Euphoria”. Photo: Playback/Youtube/Disclosure/HBO

News summary:

Antonio Fagundes revealed himself a spectator of “Euphoria”

Actor spoke about the plot of the HBO series focused on youth

He also analyzed the impact of production on society

Among several statements, Antonio Fagundes revealed his series at the moment in a conversation with Fernanda Paes Leme and Giovanna Ewbank on “Quem Pode, Pod”. When telling that he consumes many productions of streaming, the 73-year-old actor said that he is following the success “Euphoria” currently.

Emmy winner with Zendaya for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, the HBO production was praised by the screen veteran for the irreverence in the plot focused on young people. “I’m seeing now that ‘Euphoria’ that is a maximum”, he declared. “She’s wonderful. First, because of their work, which is extraordinary, right? And second is daring, because it’s a daring series, and it’s very successful. So that means that we have several paths to tread”, he added.

Asked by Ewbank about the series portraying today’s youth, Antonio countered the analysis by saying that the plot portrays a “half-lost class”. “I Think [o seriado] not be representative of an entire youth there, right? So much so that inside there are people who don’t act that way, don’t feel that way”, she reflected.

He also stressed the importance of the plot for addressing relevant topics such as sexuality, alcoholism and drugs. “Some people don’t have that kind of problem, do they? Let’s put it this way, they face the world’s problems more lightly. But it is interesting that we raise this kind of discussion, including for the young people themselves who are going through it”, he said.