Ariana Grande ‘transforms’ to play a character in the movies

Ariana Grande will star in the film adaptation of the musical “Wicked“, which revolves around the witches from the movie The Wizard of Oz (1939), produced by Universal Pictures, and is already entering its new character of Glindathe Good Witch, with a major transformation in her look.

The actress and singer shared an image to show off her ‘new earrings’, but in fact she was really showing off her new look of almost platinum blonde hair to live Glinda.

“New earrings”, wrote the artist, when publishing the photo.

The singer’s friends and fans loved her radical change.

Ariana has been blonde in the past, but since 2018 she has kept her hair dark.

The actress has shown that she is more than ready to start filming, as she has already moved to her new home in the UK, where most of the project will be filmed.

Ariana Grande is saying ‘goodbye’ to the United States. The singer is moving into a luxurious mansion in London, England, as she works on adapting two of the musical’s films.Wicked‘, according to a revelation from the English newspaper “The Sun”.

The 29-year-old singer and her husband, real estate agent Dalton Gomez, will live next door to Liam Gallagher and comedian Ricky Gervais as they live on the north London property found by Dalton, an expert on the subject.

“Dalton is a real estate expert in the United States, so it’s no surprise that she found such an amazing place. Ariana is a millionaire so living in luxury is not going to hurt her bank balance, even if it costs her hundreds of thousands of pounds to rent the property.”

“The house has a large kitchen with state-of-the-art appliances and all rooms have high quality furniture. In addition to the large reception rooms, there is a huge cinema and the private gardens have plenty of space for entertainment. No expense was spared in the house. It really is like a palace.”, assures the source.

Another source from the British daily also confirmed the information: “Ariana is renting a stunning house in one of the most sought after neighborhoods in the capital,” he said.

The informant said that the house is on private land, well out of reach of other people who do not have access to the place, so, he guarantees, it will be difficult to find it there.

“She will be able to totally shut down after filming.”

Ariana will play Glinda, the good witch of the south, in “The Good Witch” in the next two films based on “The Wizard of Oz”, which will be released in December 2024 and December 2025.

According to Variety magazine, Ariana beat Amanda Seyfried to get the role. Director Jon M. Chu is set to helm both films.

