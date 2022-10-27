At the end of the month of witches, the Cursed Invitation opens in theaters | Folha de Londrina newspaper





PREMIERE / TERROR

DAMN INVITATION

Dir. Jessica M. Thompson. With Nathalie Emmanuel, Thomas Doherty, Stephanie Corneliussen. After the death of her mother, Evie finds herself without family. She decides to take a DNA test and discovers a distant cousin she didn’t suspect existed. After contacting him, he invites her to a lavish wedding in the English countryside so she can meet her new family. First under the spell of the handsome aristocrat hosting the festivities, she quickly finds herself plunged into a hellish fight for her survival as she uncovers the dark secrets of her family history and the disturbing intentions of her hosts under the cloak of strange generosity. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 2:45 pm, 5:15 pm, 7:00 pm, 10:00 pm, 10:15 pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 17:10, 19:20, 21:35. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 17:15, 19:30, 19:45, 21:45. Rating 16 years.

PREMIERE/COMEDY

SUPER WHO?

Dir. Philippe Lacheau. With Philippe Lacheau, Julien Arruti, Tarek Boudali.

In Super Who?, an actor (Philippe Lacheau) is only unlucky when it comes to work. And when, by the work of fate, he gets the spotlight in a superhero movie called BadMan, he has an accident and begins to live as if he were the character in the story. Immersed in hallucinations of his new life, he and his friends find themselves in the middle of a big mess with real bad guys and a case to solve. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 16:10. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 17:15. Rating 14 years.

ACTION

BLACK ADAM

Directed by: Jaume Collet-Serra. With Dwayne Johnson, Aldis Hodge, Pierce Brosnan. Black Adam is the anti-hero’s solo film, based on the comic book character Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) from DC Comics, great antagonist of Shazam! Kahndaq. Born in Ancient Egypt, the anti-hero has super strength, speed, stamina, the ability to fly and shoot lightning. Alter ego of Teth-Adam and son of Pharaoh Ramesses II, Black Adam was consumed by magical powers and transformed into a sorcerer. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) 14:15, 16:35, 16:50, 19:10, 19:25, 21:45, 22:00. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 1:30 pm, 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm, 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 5:30 pm, 6:30 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:00 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm, 9:30 pm, 10:30 pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (Thursday to Wednesday) – 2:00 pm, 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm, 5:00 pm, 6:00 pm, 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm, 9:30 pm, 9:55 pm. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 14:30, 15:30, 16:00, 16:30, 17:00, 18:30, 19:00, 19:30, 20:30. Cine Villa Rica (Thursday to Wednesday) – 2pm, 4:15pm, 4:45pm, 7pm. Rating 16 years.

HORROR

HALLOWEEN ENDS

Dir. David Gordon Green. With Jamie Lee Curtis, Andi Matichak, Will Patton. In Halloween Ends, four years after the events of Halloween Kills: The Terror Continues (2021), Laurie (Jamie Lee Curtis) now lives with her granddaughter Allyson and is finishing her memoir. Michael Myers was never seen again. After allowing Michael’s shadow to linger throughout her existence for decades, she finally decided to let go of her fear and anger and turn to life. But when a young man, Corey Cunningham, is accused of murdering a boy he cared for, a wave of terror and violence descends on the town, forcing Laurie to team up with others to fight evil. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) – 14:30, 19:15. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 20h. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 3pm. Rating 16 years.

THRILLER

AMSTERDAM

Dir. David O. Russell. With Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington. Amsterdam is set in the 1930s and tells the story of a great friendship and a murder that can threaten the lives of the protagonists and shake an entire society. The detective story follows three close friends: two soldiers and a nurse (Christian Bale, John David Washington and Margot Robbie), who made a pact in the past to always protect each other as a trio, no matter what. But, they get lost in the center of a murder case, in which they become the main suspects. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) – 18:45, 21:30. Rating 16 years.

ANIMATION / PREMIERE

THE ADVENTURES OF TADEO 3

Dir. Enrique Gato. With Oscar Barberán, Meritxell Ané, Belinda. Tadeo (Óscar Barberán) is a simple worker, but with an adventurous and dreamy spirit, who lives in Chicago. One day, he is mistaken for a well-known archaeologist and, because of this, he is sent on an expedition to Peru. There he has to face a criminal organization that, specialized in stealing treasures, now wants to plunder a mythical Inca city that has just been discovered. To prevent this from happening, Tadeo has the help of his faithful dog Jeff, archeology professor Sara (Michelle Jenner) and guide Freddy (José Mota). Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) – 3pm, 7pm. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 14:15, 16:45. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 2:15 pm. Free classification.

HORROR

SMILE

Dir. Parker Finn. With Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner. In Sorria, everything in the life of Dr. Rose Cotter (Sosie Bacon) changes after a patient dies brutally in front of her, and she witnesses the bizarre and traumatic incident in the office. From there, she begins to experience frightening occurrences that she cannot explain, but that somehow relate to the death she witnessed. To understand the phenomenon that can’t get out of your head, Dr. will look for answers, even if evil is already chasing her, and all she wants most is to run away. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) – 4:50 pm, 9:35 pm. Cinemark Boulevard (Thursday to Wednesday) – 7pm, 10pm. Cinesystem Norte Shopping (from Thursday to Wednesday) – 5:40 pm. Multiplex Catuaí (Thursday to Wednesday) – 10pm. Rating 16 years.

DRAMA

THE WOMAN KING

Dir. Gina Prince-Bythewood. With Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch. The Woman King follows Nanisca (Viola Davis) who was an army commander in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful places in Africa in the 17th and 19th centuries. During the period, the military group was composed only of women, among the warriors is Nanisca’s daughter, Nawi (Lupita Nyong’o), together they fought French colonizers, rival tribes and all those who tried to enslave their people and destroy their lands. Cineflix Aurora (Thursday to Wednesday) at 4pm. Rating 16 years.

CLASSIC

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS, PART 1 (2010)

Directed by: David Yates. With Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson. About to turn 17, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) needs to be transported from the house of his aunt and uncle, the Dursleys, to safety. Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and his Death Eaters know the transfer is about to take place and await its realization to strike. For it to occur several of Harry’s friends, such as Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint), Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), Remus Lupine (David Thewlis), Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane) and “Mad-Eye” Moody (Brendan Gleeson), take the Polyjuice Potion and assume Harry’s physical form. Cine Villa Rica (Saturday) – 19:30.

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS, PART 2 (2010)

Directed by: David Yates. With Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson. In Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his friends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) go in search of the Horcruxes. The trio’s objective is to find them and then destroy them, in order to eliminate Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) once and for all. With the help of the goblin Griphook (Warwick Davis), they break into Gringotts Bank in order to break into Bellatrix Lestrange’s (Helena Bonham Carter) vault. From there they return to Hogwarts castle, where they need to find another Horcrux. At the same time, Voldemort prepares the ultimate attack on the castle. Cine Villa Rica (Sunday) – 3pm.

