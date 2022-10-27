Atletico Madrid misses a bizarre penalty, misses two rebounds in a row and falls in the Champions League in a dramatic way

Team stayed in the draw against Bayer Leverkusen at home with an unbelievable chance wasted

O Madrid’s athletic it is eliminated from Champions League. This Wednesday (26), the team drew at home with Bayer Leverkusen and has no more mathematical chances of being in the second position.

Moussa Diaby opened the scoring for the visitors in the 9th minute. At 22, Carrasco got the equalizer, but Hudson-Odoi put the Germans ahead shortly after. At the beginning of the second season, by Paul definitely tied the scorer at 2 to 2.

The great move of the duel, however, was exactly the last of the game. When evaluating in VAR, Clement Turpin scored a penalty for the mattresseseven after the final whistle.

In charge, Executioner saw Hrádecky make the save. The bizarreness of the bid, however, happened afterwards. Saúl had the rebound and headed the post. The ball still returned to Reinildo’s feet, who kicked it into the goal, but saw Carrasco, who had missed the penalty, be an obstacle and ‘take away’ the goal.

Atleti reached five points and can no longer reach the Harborwho thrashed the Club Brugge in this round and reached nine points. Fourth place, with four points, Leverkusen is also eliminated.

Next Tuesday (1st), the Spanish team plays against Porto away from home to try for a place in the Europa League.