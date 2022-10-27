Atlético-MG fans detonate five players after a draw; see names

Credit: Reproduction/Premiere

Fortaleza and Atlético ended in a 0-0 tie, in a game held last night, at Castelão. Despite controlling the main actions, Galo finished little in the opponent’s goal and regrets the tie. The result leaves the team at risk of losing its spot in the G8 of the Brasileirão.

“We played a great game. Of course, the goal was missing, but we managed to do what we did during the week, which is to propose the game. Our team is a team that tries to attack all the time. So, it is to value this tie and focus on the next game”, evaluated Jair.

With the tie, Atlético reaches 48 points and remains in seventh position. During and after the match, fans got into trouble with some players. The most criticized were Guga, Jair, Rubens, Ademir and Sasha.

See some of the backlash.

your team needing to win a game your bank: Kardec

keno

nacho

peacock Attack lineup: Sasha

ademir

Rubens — Portal Da Massa (@OPortalDaMassa) October 24, 2022

SASHA AND ADEMIR THAT SHOW OF HORROR IN THE FIELD — DEPREHULK (@DepreHulk) October 25, 2022

how i went from brazilian champion to watch guga jair ademir OWNERS ON MY TEAM MY GOD — romantic deemiesi (@deemiesi) October 24, 2022

Opinion: cuca has no interest in staying!

Ademir can’t

Dodo inferior to Rubens on the side

Jair I don’t even comment

Guga already left

Is hard . — Leleo (@leleocarnevalli) October 25, 2022

Is it just me or is Cuca throwing in the towel!? How do you put a team on the field with Guga, Ademir, Jair and Sacha…🤬@Athletic — Matheus Godoy (@MGodoyDesigner) October 24, 2022

Cuca praises Jair and sees Zaracho down at Atlético

Escalated among the holders, Jair returned to the team after a period on the bench. At the press conference, Cuca praised the performance of the steering wheel.

“You went through a difficult time, didn’t you? He had a technical, physical fall. This is natural for human beings. But he’s training well, man. He’s a guy I trust. Otávio started well, gives defensive consistency, but Jair also plays. He proposed very well. One of the best, if not the best on the field. He comes back with confidence. That’s good,” he said.

Zaracho, in turn, still finds it difficult to repeat the good games presented in 2021. For Cuca, it is quite possible that a muscle discomfort could be hindering the Argentine’s performance.

“He and Allan, who played last year with Zaracho – who are down. We have to find out, with five games to go, the reason for this drop. If it’s still this discomfort that he has, this fibrosis… These are things that, on a day-to-day basis, you feel,” he said.

In the next round, Atlético welcomes Juventude, virtually relegated in the Brasileirão. The game takes place on Thursday, at 19:30 (Brasília time), at Mineirão.