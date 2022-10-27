Atlético misses penalty in the last bid and dies hugging Leverkusen

The Metropolitano stadium had a crazy night, in a game that ended in chaos and madness on the last move. The 2-2 draw went until stoppage time, when there was a penalty after consulting VAR. The chance to score, win and stay alive in the dispute was at the feet of Yannick Carrasco, who was one of the best on the field. He lost, the tie prevailed and the two teams died in each other’s arms.

Porto’s 4-0 victory over Club Brugge in the opening hours forced both Atlético and Leverkusen to win to stay alive in the fight for a spot in the round of 16. Playing at home, Atlético would try to use its stadium and the strength of its fans for that. But the mission was complicated.

After just eight minutes, Leverkusen opened the scoring. Griezmann lost the ball, called for a free-kick, without reason, and Robert Andrich got the ball, activated Adam Hlozek, who put it to Moussa Diaby, the great highlight of the team, who finished to score 1-0.

Atletico Madrid had difficulties, but managed to equalize in a great move worked through the middle. Reinildo played for Angel Correa, who found Griezmann inside the area and the Frenchman made the first pass to Yannick Carrasco, who hit the first time, from outside the area, and hit the goalkeeper’s low corner: 1 to 1 in the Metropolitano.

The atmosphere in the stadium improved with the equalizer, but in the 28th minute, the Germans would celebrate again. Ángel Correa lost the ball, Nadiem Amiri took the ball and played for Callum Hudson-Odoi, who received, pulled it to the middle and finished firmly to score 2-1 to Leverkusen in Madrid: 2-1.

In the second half, coach Diego Simeone put Rodrigo de Paul in place of Ángel Correa. The effect was almost immediate: after Carrasco’s move, Rodrigo de Paul received and, from outside the area, he hit placed to tie the game at 2 to 2. It was five minutes into the second half.

Atlético’s pressure was constant throughout the second half, but they couldn’t score. There were 15 shots, six on target, but no goal. At the end of the game, in a sequence of corners, with goalkeeper Jan Oblak already inside the area. The charge came to nothing and the referee ended the game. But not even the final whistle ended the game, because the VAR called the referee to review a possible penalty.

The replay showed Piero Hincapié touched the ball with his hand, although involuntarily, the arm was open and it is a type of move that has been scored. The referee, Clement Turpin, reviewed the play and pointed out the lime mark: penalty. Who was responsible for the collection was Yannick Carrasco. He had been one of the best on the field, not just for the goal and assist, but also because he was the main attacking player on the team.

In the charge, Carrasco hit in the worst possible way: at half height, without so much force. Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky saved, the ball fell to Saúl Ñíguez, who headed the crossbar, and on the rebound Reinildo took the leftover and kicked, but the ball hit Carrasco and went out. The tie prevailed.

The disappointed crowd absorbed the shock and applauded as the fans came to say thank you. Griezmann, De Paul and other Atletico players were stunned. Leverkusen’s players, who celebrated the penalty save as a goal, were greatly celebrated by their fans in Madrid. A crazy game, which ended without ending, which had euphoria and sadness afterwards.

Atletico has five points and can no longer reach Porto, who have nine. Leverkusen, with four points, are also eliminated for the same reason. Porto and Club Brugge advance to the round of 16.