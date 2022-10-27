Atltico vs Juventude: the probable lineups for the Brazilian national team

photo: Montage with images from Reproduo/GaloTV and Juventude Coaches Cuca and Lucas Zanella (interim), from Atltico and Juventude, respectively

Atltico is still fighting for a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. The next opponent of this round in Serie A of the Brazilian Championship is Juventude, at 7:30 pm this Thursday (27/10), in Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. See, below, the probable lineups for the match of the 34th round.

In the 33rd round, Atltico drew 0-0 with Fortaleza at Arena Castelo, in Fortaleza. Juventude, in turn, lost to So Paulo 2-1 at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul.

atltico lineup

Atltico need victory and must face a very closed team in Mineiro. Within this scenario, the tendency is for Cuca to opt for a more offensive lineup, with more players with potential for dribbling and imbalance in the final quarter.

Therefore, it is possible that Keno will be selected again in the starting lineup, replacing Rubens. Following the same line of reasoning, Pavn can take the place occupied by Ademir. As a man of reference, there is also a possibility that Sasha will be replaced by Alan Kardec – if he has ideal physical conditions to start the match.

In midfield, Cuca evaluated that the Argentine Matas Zaracho is experiencing a low moment. If he wants to check out a more creative alternative in the third man role, the coach can opt for Nacho Fernndez.

In the club’s medical department, the same casualties follow. Defender Igor Rabello, left-back Guilherme Arana and striker Hulk will only return to play in 2023. Attacking midfielder Pedrinho, in turn, is recovering from a thigh injury and hopes to return to action at the end of this year. season.

In this way, a probable lineup for Atltico counts on Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Junior Alonso and Dod; Allan, Jair and Zaracho (Nacho Fernndez); Keno, Pavn (Ademir) and Sasha (Alan Kardec).

youth lineup

Juventude must have three changes to face Atltico. In the last training session, interim coach Lucas Zanella promoted the entry of goalkeeper Csar, defender Nogueira and midfielder Yuri Lima into the starting lineup.

Therefore, a probable lineup for Juventude has Csar; Paulo Henrique, Thalisson, Nogueira and Rodrigo Soares; Iton, Jadson and Yuri Lima; Chico, Capixaba and Isidro Pitta.