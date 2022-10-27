Banco Inter offers scholarships in partnership with a technology company

The bank Inter signed one partnership with the platform in education technological DIO for to offer a course in schedule online and free with 7 thousand vacancies available, with The purpose of train front-end and back-end developers. named from Orange Tech+, the program go to be reserved for blacks, browns and women, with the purpose in increase The representativeness of those groups in the field gives technology. This is an opportunity for those who want to specialize, but do not have the financial means to do so.

The partnership between the companies took place for the first time last year, and since then, together, they have already offered more than 55,000 scholarships to all audiences in courses focused on the technology area. “We are providing opportunity for what more people can if enable and learn about technology, an area in constant transformation and so defendant”, says Christiano Rolfs, head of sustainability at Inter.

How will this new course work?

The course will total 78 hours of content, which will address topics such as onboarding, so students will be prepared for a new journey. Subjects such as: principles of software development, first pages interactive with JavaScript, React library and fortification of professional career.

There are also mentorships with experts and code challenges to pin what was learned during the course into practice. At the end of the course, the student will receive a certificate of completion. This certificate can be added to the student’s curriculum, proving effective participation in the bank’s program.

The bootcamp will also include financial education content, with a specialist from Inter bank as the master. In addition, recognition for those who strive is always very rewarding, so there will be awards for the 30 best students during the My Career Tech event, which is scheduled to take place after the end of the program, as a way of honoring people who have completed the course.

How can I register for this course?

Those interested in participating in the program and guaranteeing their place in the class must register by November 11 on the course page.