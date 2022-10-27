Barcelona have giant budget ‘hole’ after elimination in Champions League; see values

Champions League group stage drop will bring financial hole for Barcelona

The elimination in the group stage of the Champions League will also result in a great financial lossin addition to the sports field, for the barcelona.

In the budget forecasts before the season, the club blaugrana counted not only on advance to the octaves as well as reaching the quarters of Champions League finals.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Elimination in the group stage could mean a decrease of up to 20.2 million euros in Catalan forecasts, counting only the awards from Uefa. If they advanced to the round of 16, the team would receive 9.6 million euros in prize money. Coming on Wednesdays, another 10.6 million would be added.

In addition to the sports awards already set by UEFA, Barça also counted on the profits related to the days of the matches, such as ticket sales and products inside the Camp Nou.

To give you an idea, last season, the champion Real Madrid accumulated almost 16 million euros extra due to matches at the Santiago Bernabéu of the knockout stages of the Champions.