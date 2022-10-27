Best Chromebook to Buy | TudoCelular Guide

Launched in 2016 with the proposal to be a lightweight operating system for lower-cost notebooks (Chromebooks), Chrome OS has evolved in recent years and many of its limitations have been overcome with updates during the development and maturation of the OS. Examples of improvements that have come are the arrival of support for both Android and Linux applications, the delivery of more robust hardware (something necessary considering the aforementioned apps), less dependency on constant connection and more.

















Below, you can see some of the models available in Brazil, with links that take you directly to their offer (noting that prices may change after this selection is published).

Acer Chromebook C733





Bringing basic hardware, the Acer Chromebook C733 stands out for bringing good differentials related to accident protection, which includes the MIL-STD-810G military certification to protect the notebook from liquid spills (I said spillage, that is, something close to a 330 ml glass of water), drop and weight exposure. Speaking of all, let’s talk about the settings seen here. The Acer Chromebook C733 features the Intel Celeron N4020 processor combined with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC internal storage and an 11.6″ HD display with a standard aspect ratio, i.e. 16:9.

Samsung Chromebook 4





Also in the endurance-focused range of devices is the Samsung Chromebook 4, which was tested using eight standards equivalent to the MIL-STD-810G, having withstood, according to the brand, a separate durability test, in which it was thrown on a steel plate. from a height of 50 cm. The battery built into the Samsung Chromebook 4 has an autonomy estimated by the brand of up to 12.5h and the set combines an Intel Celeron N4020, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, in addition to an 11.6″ HD screen with a 16×9 aspect ratio. .

Acer Chromebook CB311





Another machine that is present in the selection is the Acer Chromebook CB311 which marks as a differential when compared to the Chromebook C733 the more discreet and refined look, which in turn meant that most of the protections seen on the other device are not presented here. With a body of approximately 1.1 kg, the Acer Chromebook CB311 has an Intel Celeron N4000 processor, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB eMMC storage, in addition to a battery that promises autonomy of up to 10 hours and a 45 W charging source.

Samsung Chromebook Plus





Moving away from the standard seen so far, the Samsung Chromebook Plus stands out for having as its main differential the support for a Stylus pen and having a touch screen, thus increasing the possibilities of interaction when using the Samsung notebook. The bundled package includes a 12.2″ WUXGA display (or if you prefer, Full HD with 16:10 aspect ratio), Intel Celeron processor, 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of eMMC storage and convertible/2-in-1 format.

Lenovo Chromebook 100e



