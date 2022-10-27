Booklet provides guidance on cell phone data protection

The Center for Studies, Response and Treatment of Security Incidents in Brazil (CERT.br) has made available, free of charge, on the internet, a publication with safety tips and guidelines on what to do in case of theft or robbery of cell phones.

released last On Tuesday (25), the issue of Furto de Celular is part of the Internet Security Booklet and guides users to configure their devices in such a way as to make it difficult for third parties to access sensitive data stored in the phone’s memory, such as access passwords to banks and social networks.

Recommendations range from using a password to protect the chip and from activating geolocation to remembering the importance of those who have their device stolen, stolen or lost, asking the telephone operator to deactivate and block the phone, in addition to making a report, notifying financial institutions whose applications have been installed on the device.

Linked to the Information and Coordination Center of Ponto BR (NIC.br), the study center was created with the mission of carrying out studies and presenting proposals that increase security in the use of technological tools for accessing the world wide web. In addition to the guidance booklets, Nic.br also offers, on the internet, short videos with further instructions on how to strengthen security and adopt good practices in the digital environment.