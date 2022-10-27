Botafogo beats Bragantino and intensifies fight for the G8

Botafogo won an important victory today (26), for the 34th round of the Brazilian Championship. Playing for Nilton Santos, Alvinegro beat Bragantino 2-1 and intensified the fight for the G8, a zone that guarantees a spot for the next Libertadores.

Botafogo was better in the first half and opened the scoring with Gabriel Pires. In the final stage, Bragantino drew with Luan Cândido. The alvinegros came to victory with a goal from Brazil Brazil.

Now, Botafogo reaches eighth place, with 47 points, and will have to dry opponents to stay in the G8. América-MG still plays this Wednesday, against Goiás. São Paulo (also with 47 points) faces Atlético-GO and Fortaleza receives Coritiba, both games tomorrow, at 19h. Bragantino remains in 13th place, with 41 points.

In the next round, Botafogo will face Cuiabá, next Tuesday, at Nilton Santos. The next day, Bragantino visits Avaí, in Ressacada.

The game

The match started balanced, with both teams looking for the attack. Bragantino almost scored in the tenth minute, when Popó got the better of Adryelson, but saw Gatito get ahead of it to save Botafogo. The hosts responded then, with a kick by Junior Santos that stopped in a great defense by Cleiton.

From there, Botafogo started to put pressure on Bragantino. First, Tiquinho Soares was launched in the area, he got ahead of Cleiton, but Lomónaco appeared to save the Paulistas.

At 17 minutes, the alvinegros opened the scoring. Tiquinho Soares took advantage of the cross and sent it to the crossbar. On the rebound, the ball was left for Gabriel Pires to send it to the goal.

The visitors felt the setback. So much so that Botafogo followed better in the match, but did not take advantage of the opportunity to expand the advantage. With that, Bragantino rebalanced and returned to level the game.

In the second half, Botafogo continued to miss many passes in the counterattacks. Bragantino took advantage of the spaces and almost equalized in the 11th minute. Popó was launched in the area and touched the exit of Gatito, out. At 16, the Paulistas scored at Nilton Santos. Luan Cândido received a cross, dominated and kicked with no chance for the goalkeeper.

The setback made Botafogo improve in the match. So much so that the alvinegros pressured Bragantino again. First, Jeffinho took a risk from outside the area, but stopped at Cleiton. In the 25th minute, the hosts scored with Tchê Tchê, who took advantage of the ball splashed in the area and finished in the corner.

In the final part, the confrontation returned to be balanced. Bragantino pressed, but saw Botafogo keep the ball. With that, the hosts maintained the advantage to leave the field with the victory.

DATASHEET:

BOTAFOGO 2 x 1 BRAGANTINO

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 34th round

Place: Nilton Santos stadium, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ)

Date: October 26, 2022 (Wednesday)

Time: 19:30 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Dyorgines Jose Padovani de Andrade (ES)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa-BA) and Fabiano da Silva Ramires (ES)

VAR: Rodrigo Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Income: BRL 269,673.00

Public: 9,984 paying

Yellow cards: Gabriel Pires (Botafogo); Lomonaco, Aderlan, Gabriel Novaes and Popó (Bragantino)

goals: Gabriel Pires, at 17′ 1st; Luan Cândido, at 16′ 2nd, and Tchê Tchê, at 25′ 2nd

BOTAFOGO: Gatito Fernández, Daniel Borges, Víctor Cuesta, Adryelson and Marçal; Tchê Tchê and Gabriel Pires; Victor Sá (Patrick de Paula), Júnior Santos (Diego Gonçalves), Tiquinho Soares and Jeffinho (Lucas Piazón). Technician: Luís Castro

BRAGANTINO: Cleiton, Aderlan, Kevin Lomonaco, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Raul, Lucas Evangelista (Gabriel Novaes), Jadsom (Hyoran) and Artur; Werik Popó (Carlos Eduardo) and Sorriso (Helinho). Technician: Maurício Barbieri