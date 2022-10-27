BOTAFOGO IS IMPOSED, WIN RED BULL BRAGANTINO AT NILTON SANTOS AND JOIN THE G-8

O Botafogo returned to assert the field factor, imposed itself and, even having an unnecessary struggle, won the Red Bull Bragantino 2-1 on Wednesday night (26), at Nilton Santos Stadium. The result took Glorioso to the G-8 of Brazilian championship, with four games to go, with 47 points, but the right rivals are still playing in the round (see classification at the end of the text). Now it’s dry!

With an offensive lineup, Botafogo started the game on top of Red Bull Bragantino and had a great first half. However, the ball took a while to enter. In the 13th minute, Júnior Santos took advantage of a live ball in the middle and caught it at first, the kick deflected on Luan Cândido and Cleiton made a great save. Afterwards, Tiquinho Soares was launched by Gabriel Pires, but Cleiton managed to get ahead of himself.

Glorioso managed to score in the 17th minute, after a sequence of chances. Marçal took a corner, Victor Cuesta headed and Cleiton made a save in the corner. Next, Marçal crossed low and Tiquinho Soares, with his heel, hit the post. Then, shirt 9 alvinegro was knocked down by the goalkeeper on the rebound and Gabriel Pires took the leftover to finally take zero off the score.

With the advantage in the marker and superior on the field, Botafogo continued to dominate, but ended up wasting good chances to better fit the counterattacks to expand the score and, as they say in football jargon, “kill the game”. Thus, he ended up having a little unnecessary suffocation at the end of the first half, but managed to go to the break in front.

The game remained dangerous in the second half, with Red Bull Bragantino managing to have more possession and producing more. And then there was the tie. In the 17th minute, after a cross ball from the right, Adryelson made a mistake, headed back and Luan Cândido, free, dominated and kicked across to leave everything equal at 1 to 1.

Then Botafogo had to row all over again. Jeffinho almost put the Fogão back in front, but Cleiton smacked into the left corner. Then, in the 25th minute, the net swung. Patrick de Paula, who had just entered, launched Júnior Santos on the right, the striker played in the area, the ball deflected in defense and left clean for Tchê Tchê to make 2 to 1 for Glorioso.

After the goal, Botafogo tried to cool the game and managed to maintain the advantage until the final whistle, getting that cry from the crowd after two consecutive defeats playing at Nilton Santos.

Botafogo’s upcoming matches

Botafogo will play again at Estádio Nilton Santos in the next round, against Cuiabá, next Tuesday (1/11), at 19h, for the 35th round. Afterwards, Glorioso will face off against Atlético-MG, on the 7th, at 8 pm, at Mineirão.

DATASHEET

BOTAFOGO 2 X 1 RED BULL BRAGANTINO

Date-Time: 10/26/2022 – 19:30

Referee: Dyorgines Jose Padovani de Andrade (ES)

Assistants: Alessandro Alvaro Rocha de Matos (Fifa/BA) and Fabiano da Silva Ramires (ES)

VAR: Rodrigo D’Alonso Ferreira (SC)

Income and audience: BRL 269,673.00 / 9,984 paying / 11,093 gifts

Yellow cards: Gabriel Pires (BOT); Kevin Lomonaco, Werik Popó, Gabriel Novaes and Aderlan (RBB)

red cards: –

goals: Gabriel Pires 17’/1°T (1-0), Luan Cândido 16’/2ºT (1-1) and Tchê Tchê 25’/2ºT (2-1)

BOTAFOGO: Catito Fernandez; Daniel Borges, Adryelson, Victor Cuesta and Marçal; Tchê Tchê and Gabriel Pires; Júnior Santos (Diego Gonçalces 44’/2ºT), Tiquinho Soares, Jeffinho (Lucas Piazon 34’/2ºT) and Victor Sá (Patrick de Paula 22’/2ºT) – Coach: Luís Castro.

BRAGANTINO RED BULL: Cleiton; Aderlan, Kevin Lomonaco, Nathan and Luan Cândido; Jadsom (Hyoran – Interval), Raul and Lucas Evangelista (Gabriel Novaes 30’/2ºT); Artur, Werik Popó (Carlos Eduardo 30’/2ºT) and Sorriso (Helinho 17’/2ºT) – Coach: Maurício Barbieri.

Check the Brazilian Championship standings: