Bragantino coach Barbieri detonates refereeing and admits he was surprised by Botafogo’s formation: ‘It favored a more physical game’

Maurício Barbieri, coach of the Red Bull Bragantinostarted the press conference after the defeat to the Botafogo 2-1 this Wednesday, at Nilton Santos Stadium, complaining about the referee’s performance Dyorgines Padovani. According to him, the second goal would have been irregular and, in addition, Adryelson should have been sent off.

– I consider two fundamental moves. I don’t understand Popó’s move as there was no VAR review. Adryelson knocked him down, he had touched the ball first. For being the last man, it was a red card bid. Therefore, it should have a VAR review, and it didn’t. It is a crucial move because with five or ten minutes Botafogo would have a player less – said Barbieri, continuing:

– I didn’t have confirmation that they drew the line (Editor’s Note: the lines were drawn and shown in the game broadcast), I even ask for your help, because to me it seems that it was ahead. I didn’t have access if the line was drawn. But what amazes me the most is the great capacity that the Commission arbitration you have to find the new Pierluigi Colina. In August, this referee was refereeing Serie D, and in October he is refereeing Serie A. And within all that, the way he behaved with the players, I’m amazed. But anyway, I can’t do anything about it.

Barbieri admitted that he was surprised by Botafogo’s formation, with Júnior Santos playing inside and Victor Sá and Jeffinho open, since Glorioso cannot count on Eduardo and had few midfielders available.

– We already expected a change, but I didn’t expect him to play with Tiquinho and Júnior Santos on the inside, this favored a more physical game, they managed to win the first balls and have the strength to win the second balls. Tiquinho has physical imposition to hold, calm the game, and we were kind of lost in this game in the first half. In the second half we improved a little, but we conceded the goal later – said Barbieri, also citing Botafogo’s experience as a preponderant factor against the young Red Bull team:

– If we make a comparison between the teams from Botafogo and Bragantino, and we are talking about projects that at first would be similar, how many youngsters did Botafogo have today? This has weight. You have Tiquinho, used to playing Champions League, Marçal, experienced, that later brings a weight to you.