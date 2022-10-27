Brasilia group disputes Maracanã concession

The bidding for the concession to operate the Maracanã Stadium for 20 years was postponed for at least 15 days. The Court of Auditors of the State of Rio de Janeiro (TCE-RJ) determined, on Tuesday (25/10), the postponement of the process so that points of the public notice are clarified.

So far, three groups have expressed interest in the business. One of them is formed by the clubs Flamengo and Fluminense. Another is made up of Vasco da Gama, associated with the São Paulo company WTorre, which manages the Allianz Arena, in São Paulo. A third consortium from Brasília, formed by the managers of the Arena BRB Mané Garrincha Stadium, in partnership with the owners of Grupo Metrópoles, will present a proposal for the management of Maracanã.

For the BRB Arena Estádio Mané Garrincha answers the businessman Richard Dubois. Luiza and Luiz Eduardo Estevão are the representatives of Grupo Metrópoles in the consortium.

The businessman stated that the consortium proposes an investment of R$ 100 million in improvements and improvements in Maracanã so that the stadium can also become a reference in entertainment, as is the Mané Garrincha in Brasília.

“We have been working on this process for more than two years, we qualified and presented the project. We have joined in the consortium a group that has both experience in construction – because we intend to invest more than R$ 100 million in improvements and improvements – experience in football and who understands the media”, he declared.