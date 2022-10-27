Brie Larson, Captain Marvel, is canceled after discovering controversial film by the actress

On the internet, cancellation can end up hitting anyone, whether due to a recent mistake or the discovery of something said 10 years ago. And now not even Brie Larson escaped.

READ TOO!

A few months ago, much of the internet revolted with Chris Evans, Captain America. This after the star wished congratulations to Paul Bettany, who plays the Vision. The reason for this confusion you understand here.

And recently it was the turn of actress Brie Larson, who plays Captain Marvel. Brie was considered by many fans as someone “uncancelable”, but the resurgence of a film has caused controversy on the networks.

A user on Twitter recalled the existence of the film Basmati Blues, a romantic comedy starring Brie Larson. The film follows a scientist sent to India to sell the genetically modified rice she created.

According to the user, who is Indian, the film is “incredibly racist and insulting“, claiming that the production is simply the personification of all stereotypes and caricatures linked to the country.

Brie fans defended the actress, noting that she signed on to star in the film in 2013, when she was having trouble finding roles in Hollywood. Other than that, some fans said that the actress has already apologized for the choice, and that she avoids the subject precisely so that this terrible film does not resurface.

What did you think? keep following the Marvel’s legacy so you don’t miss any news and check out our YouTube channel:

Listen to the Legacy Podcast:

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

the marvels is the official title of what we call captain marvel 2, still without official translation in Brazil and continuation of one of the billionaire films of Marvel Studios, was finally confirmed after months of silence. What is known so far is that the film will have the screenplay written by Megan McDonnell (WandaVision) and will take place in the present day, after the events of Avengers: Endgame!

Director Nia Dacosta will helm the sequel. Obviously, Brie Larson will be back as Carol Danvers. As well as the return of Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris, the Monica Rambeau of WandaVision. The US theatrical release date is set for July 28, 2023!