Bruna Marquezine attends event alongside Kim, Hailey and more celebrities | Fashion

The dinner took place at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Wednesday night (26) in Los Angeles, California, and brought together a group of celebrities.
In addition to the Brazilian actress, they were also there Kim Kardashian, Hailey BieberMiranda Kerr, Gal Gadot, Kris Jenner, Zoë Kravitz, Halsey and more.
For the occasion, Bruna bet on transparencies, the same trend used by Hailey Bieber on the night of the party.
While the actress went with a white velvet dress from the label Magda Butrym combined with accessories in the same tone, the wife of Justin Bieber combined a black lingerie with a delicate and revealing dress from the Saint Laurent also in black.
Bruna’s beauty was the work of makeup artist Patrick Ta who shared zoomed in photos of the makeup (see below).
See more photos from the event below.
Bruna Marquezine attends an event alongside Kim, Hailey and more celebrities — Photo: Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.
