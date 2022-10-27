Can you track boyfriend via WhatsApp? Yes, see how to do it now

You’ve probably had the feeling that you were being watched, monitored, or even tracked. Know that it has never been so easy to be able to track a person on WhatsApp. In fact, you can know where someone is in real time and that “someone” could be you. Check out how to track by WhatsApp and know where the person is at the exact moment.

Learn how to track anyone with WhatsApp

The first thing that has to be clear is that to track WhatsApp, you need to stay connected to the internet. O cell of the person to be tracked must also allow the application to use the device’s geolocation signal (GPS).

Each WhatsApp user can share their position with any contact on the list. You can choose between three different time options: 8 hours, 1 hour and 15 minutes. Through this, Android allows the real-time location of the person to be provided using the messenger.

To find out how to trigger the feature and be able to track through Whatsappjust pay attention to the step-by-step shown below.

Want to track by Android phone? See how to do it step by step below:

Step 1 – Open the WhatsApp conversation with whom you want to share the location;

Step 2 – Tap the paperclip icon and tap Location;

Step 3 – Choose the “real-time location” options;

Step 4 – Tap on “continue”;

Step 5 – Done, your location will appear in the conversation chat as a Maps frame. The recipient of the message simply taps on the image and accepts “see real-time location”.

Use the steps below to track someone on WhatsApp on iOS:

Step 1 – On iPhone (iOS), just open the conversation to share and tap the “+” icon;

Step 2 – Now tap on “location”;

Step 3 – Select the time you want to share the information;

Step 4 – Send your location using the arrow icon and that’s it.

So it will be possible to track by WhatsApp and know the location of anyone in real time.