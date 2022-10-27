Casimiro still doesn’t know why Athletico x Palmeiras was dropped

More than 24 hours after having the live with the broadcast of the confrontation between Athletico and Palmeiras taken down on Twitch, Casimiro and team still have not received a clarification from the platform to understand the reason why the journalist’s channel was banned at the “request of the rights holder copyright”.

The live broadcast the duel live, but it was dropped around 40 minutes of the first half and returned to the air only in the second minute of the final stage. During this period, the screen with the broadcast of the match gave way to the phrase “the content of this channel has been removed at the request of the copyright holder”. The message didn’t make sense, as Casimiro was the holder of the game’s broadcasting rights, that is, he didn’t break the rules. In addition to suffering the drop in transmission, the journalist’s profile even disappeared in Twitch searches.

In contact with the UOLCasimiro’s team reported that they have not yet received a clarification from Twitch about the reason for the unexpected outage.

The report also reached out to Twitch, which did not respond with an official position until the closing of the text. The article will be updated in case of manifestation of the streaming platform.

“Unfortunately, our channel was banned for an issue that is not our concern. Twitch has a contradictory ban policy. We quickly ran back, appealed and we were back in time for the second stage. I feel ashamed that this happened. apologies to the guys”, said Casimiro after the game.