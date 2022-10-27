CBF releases VAR audio from Flamengo x Santos in controversial unmarked penalty: ‘Tropeça no pé’

In defeat to Flamengo, Santos complained a lot about a penalty, and the referee and VAR have already been removed by the CBF

The CBF released, on the morning of this Thursday (26), the VAR audio in the controversial bid that preceded Pedro’s goal in the victory of Flamengo over the saintsby 3 to 2. In the fourth, the entity had Judge André Luiz de Freitas Castro and video referee Adriano Milczvski removed.

The move took place at the end of the first half, when Camacho tried to dribble Matheuzinho inside the Flamengo area and was knocked down. Then, the red-black team opened the scoring with a great goal by Pedro.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

On the field, as revealed by the audio released by the CBF, André Luiz de Freitas Castro, close to the pitch, reacts saying “Nothing nothing nothing”. The VAR booth then starts the check and doesn’t miss Matheuzinho either.

“He doesn’t hit the rasteira”, says Adriano Milczvski. “He (Camacho) makes the cut and is falling. The other one (Matheuzinho) is standing in front of him”.

The VAR still queries other cameras, but, in none, sees a penalty. “I don’t see it as a penalty here, right? The foot stops to the side and he trips over his foot. It doesn’t quite reach, right?“

VAR assistant Luciano Roggenbaum agrees with the in-cabin analysis. “This contact is without any impact, Adriano”, he says. “No impact. I don’t see any impact here. The leg is already stopped. There is a contact there“, says Adriano. “The leg is already there. As he turns this way he’ll bump into defender, ok. For me, normal pitch.”

Surrounded by Santos players, complaining, André is then informed by the VAR booth that Pedro’s goal was legal. “In the previous area, it has no impact for penal. Clean throw.“