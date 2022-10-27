Charles do Bronx is challenged to fight at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro

Charles do Bronx suffered his first defeat in five years after being submitted by Islam Makhachev at the UFC 280, last Saturday (22). O Brazilian, however, does not want to waste time and is already considering a quick return to the Octagon to get back on the winning path. Despite not choosing an opponent, the Paulista has already been challenged by a potential rival: the Kyrgyz Rafael Fiziev.

Through his Twitter account, Fiziev did not miss the opportunity and challenged Charles do Bronx and was bold. He wants to face the Brazilian at UFC 283, an event that marks the return of the organization to Brazil, in January 2023.

“I want to fight Charles ‘Do Bronx’ in Brazil”, wrote Rafael, on the microblog network.

Rafael Fiziev occupies the sixth position in the lightweight ranking and has a history of 12 wins and only one loss. In his last fight, the Kyrgyz is coming off a great triumph against another Brazilian. he knocked out Rafael dos Anjos at the UFC Las Vegas 58in July.

On the other hand, despite the defeat to Makhachev, Charles do Bronx still occupies the first position in the lightweight ranking. The Brazilian has a professional record of 33 wins and eight losses. Before the setback, last Saturday, the Brazilian had 11 victories in a series, including important victories against names such as: Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson

I want to fight @CharlesDoBronxs in Brazil — Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) October 22, 2022

UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro

UFC 283 marks the return of Ultimate to Brazil after a long break due to the pandemic. The event takes place on January 21, in Rio de Janeiro. The main fight of the attraction marks the quadrilogy between the Brazilian Deiveson Figueiredo and the mexican Brandon Moreno, for the mocha belt. Check out the UFC 283 fight schedule below (subject to change).

UFC 283 fight program

Flyweight: Deiveson Figueiredo x Brandon Moreno – Fight for the belt

Flyweight: Jessica Stacker x Lauren Murphy

Light heavyweight: Mauricio Shogun x Best Potieria

Light heavyweight: Johnny Walker x Paul Craig

Welterweight: Gabriel Marretinha vs Mounir Lazzez

Average weight: Brad Tavares x Gregory Robocop

Feather weight: Josiane Nunes x Zarah Fairn