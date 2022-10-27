China takes the lead

When Deng Xiaoping came to power in 1978, after the death of Mao Zedong, he outlined a new national strategy that emphasized gradualism, ideological flexibility, and discretion. Deng summed up his doctrine with the saying, “Hide your strength and bid your time.” In the decades that followed, this approach underpinned China’s transformation into an economic power, with Deng’s successors focused on growth and keeping a low international profile. But it is clear that a low-key foreign policy is not part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plan to bring about “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.

Xi’s confirmation as China’s first three-term president, which took place during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party last week, came at a delicate time. According to Oxford Economics, China’s annual GDP growth will average 4.5% over the next decade, before slowing to around 3% between 2030 and 2040. Over the past 50 years, China’s economy has grown at a average annual rate of almost 10%. But your boom economy may soon become a thing of the past.

