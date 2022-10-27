China takes the lead

When Deng Xiaoping came to power in 1978, after the death of Mao Zedong, he outlined a new national strategy that emphasized gradualism, ideological flexibility, and discretion. Deng summed up his doctrine with the saying, “Hide your strength and bid your time.” In the decades that followed, this approach underpinned China’s transformation into an economic power, with Deng’s successors focused on growth and keeping a low international profile. But it is clear that a low-key foreign policy is not part of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plan to bring about “the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation”.

Xi’s confirmation as China’s first three-term president, which took place during the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party last week, came at a delicate time. According to Oxford Economics, China’s annual GDP growth will average 4.5% over the next decade, before slowing to around 3% between 2030 and 2040. Over the past 50 years, China’s economy has grown at a average annual rate of almost 10%. But your boom economy may soon become a thing of the past.

In this scenario, the annual growth rate of US GDP could soon surpass China’s for the first time since 1976, the year Mao died. In fact, the two economies are growing at roughly the same pace: the World Bank recently revised its forecast for China’s economic growth this year to 2.8%, compared with an expected rate of 2.5% in the US.

In recent decades, much of Western policy towards China has rightly focused on the need to integrate it into the international community if its rapid economic rise is to be peaceful. In the coming decades, the international community will have to prepare for a scenario in which the Chinese economy does not achieve more than moderate growth, or even low growth.

Furthermore, China’s spectacular economic growth has generated increasing social inequalities, which could compromise its social cohesion in the future. It is unclear how Xi’s “common prosperity” campaign will affect economic growth. But whether Xi can achieve his stated goal of closing the income gap without hurting the economy is an open question.

US-China economic decoupling would be catastrophic for both countries and should be avoided. Improving global governance requires the world’s two greatest powers to be economically and politically healthy. But more than that, tackling global problems like climate change would be impossible without cooperation. If we are to build a new international order suited to the challenges of the 21st century, sanity must prevail.

China’s centrality in the global economy means that its policy decisions have far-reaching implications. The port of Shanghai, the world’s largest, had been operating at a lower capacity for months, due to Xi’s Covid-zero policy. While the repeated lockdowns caused Shanghai Province’s GDP to contract by 13.7%, they also severely disrupted global supply chains and caused inflation to spike around the world.

Since taking power in 2012, Xi has repeatedly signaled his ambition to increase China’s influence on the international stage. The recent Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, where Russian President Vladimir Putin was forced to acknowledge China’s “issues and concerns” about the war in Ukraine, was an example.

Xi was clear about his desire to reshape the international order to accommodate Chinese interests. The existing global governance architecture, after all, was established after World War II by Western leaders who founded institutions such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, and established the dollar as the world’s dominant reserve currency.

As former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd argues in his recent book The Avoidable War, China wants to play a leading role in shaping the global norms that will define the international order in the next century. While it remains unclear how China intends to rewrite these norms, it is unlikely that the international liberal order built up after World War II will remain fully intact.

Although Xi has secured a third five-year term, recent developments suggest he could remain in office indefinitely. Last year, a CCP resolution elevated the Chinese leader to the status of Mao and Deng, paving the way for him to remain in power long after 2028.

Xi’s realization of his historic mission as China’s leader could be catastrophic. “Resolving the Taiwan issue” is central to what Xi sees as his legacy, and he has repeatedly signaled his intentions to reclaim the island. But while Xi’s recent foreign policy assertiveness has stoked fears that China will invade, American and Chinese leaders must keep communication channels open to avoid escalation.

US-China relations will define the 21st century, so forging a path to peaceful coexistence is crucial. This will depend not only on Xi’s geopolitical ambitions, but also on the political future of the United States. Next month’s midterm elections will be a major test of the health of US democracy. But they can also have a significant impact on the future of Sino-US relations.

Former EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Secretary General of NATO and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, he is President of EsadeGeo – Center for Global Economics and Geopolitics and Distinguished Fellow of the Brookings Institution.

