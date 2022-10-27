Chloë Grace Moretz surprises the internet by being photographed with her girlfriend | Series on Stage

Chloe Grace Moretz is in the eyes of the world today, but not for being the protagonists of the popular series of Prime Video, peripherals. The reason? The 25-year-old star was photographed next to another girl who was supposed to be his new girlfriend.

Despite not talking openly about her sexuality and being reserved about her personal life, the internet soon celebrated the star’s relationship with the model. Kate Harrisonafter they were seen together at the Austin F1 Grand Prix last Sunday (23) and sources have confirmed the relationship, as they have already been seen kissing.

In a photo shared on Instagram, Chloe was seen posing with racer Alex Albon, while another shows the actress and Kate watching the race live.

Check out the photos:

The Daily Mail reports that Chloe and Kate first sparked dating rumors after they were seen making out during a night out in Los Angeles in 2018. Four years after the public meeting, the channel notes, they were spotted having dinner in Santa Monica in August. this year.

Since pictures of Chloe and Kate began to appear on Twitter, many fans have commented on the surprise:

See more Welcome Chloe! 🏳️‍🌈 Actress Chloe Moretz was photographed alongside model Kate Harrison, with whom she has lived a very discreet romance since 2018. pic.twitter.com/6m9BcH6JM0 — PAN (@forumpandlr) October 23, 2022

One of Chloe’s most important relationships was as a former model. Brooklyn Beckhamwhom she dated for about four years.

They were first romantically linked in 2014 after their photos surfaced in the media. They would have met through mutual friends at Paris Fashion Week at the time.

After a brief separation, Chloe and Brooklyn reconciled in 2016 but broke up permanently in April 2018. Brooklyn has married the American actress Nicola Peltz in 2022.