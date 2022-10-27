Column Flávio Ricco: Old characters are always welcome in new soap operas

Greater respect for opinions to the contrary, but I consider it perfectly valid to use old characters in new works.

It may even be a trick, in the best of senses, or wanting to take advantage of a success that already existed, but it is also fair to consider the life that many still have to participate in new stories.

What, then, is the impediment to returning with them, after a few years?

What now happens in “Travessia”, by Glória Perez, is only repeating a resource that has already been used countless times by many other authors.

In the case in question, it is not even about “resuscitating” anyone, because Helô, Stênio and Creusa, by Giovanna Antonelli, Alexandre Nero and Luci Pereira finished “Salve Jorge”, nine years ago, very healthy, fortunately, and they also came back very well. , thanks.

In addition to a hook that certainly counts, it is one of the most interesting appeals and only possible for those who can use their good CVs.

TV Everything

Sliced

This business involving the broadcasting of NBA games is, to say the least, weird. There’s for everyone! It gained space on Amazon Prime Video, Open Band, SporTV, Disney.

There are several fronts. May you always manage to organize all this.

Olympic exit

Globo lost the UFC to Band, right? Right. But on Monday, the agreement with ONE Championship was announced for the exclusive broadcast of its events on the Combate channel.

This is considered the largest martial arts organization in the world.

Live

On Monday, Galvão Bueno (photo) invited Casagrande on the air and said he would call later so he could also participate in his “Bem, Amigos!” of farewell.

The program, on November 14, will be shown live on Globo and SporTV, even exchanging São Paulo for the studios in Rio de Janeiro.

Pay attention

On the subject of sports rights and Serie B at stake, with broadcasts still open for next year, there’s one behind the scenes.

Globo/SporTV, unlike what has always happened, does not intend to buy the entire championship. It should slice with other channels. ESPN, for example.

Doubts

It is not yet possible to know how this will work. The next meetings will decide, but everything is heading towards the division of game packages.

This, of course, regardless of Premiere. It’s a very different deal out there. It must continue as it is.

By the way

In a recent report on Globo’s sport, it was found that its current team, in terms of pay channels, is far from meeting the number of events. There were moments, that it was a god help us.

Therefore, the possibilities of new hires for the coming year are growing. And this when it comes to video and other areas, such as technique, production and editing.

There’s this one too

In the corridors of the Band, the order is already circulating: no one, strictly no one, should say anything about the nationality of the soap opera “Valor da Vida”. You can’t say she’s Portuguese.

You have to pretend it was made here. Which is Brazilian.

It reminds…

Silvio Santos, in the early 2000s, when he decided to interrupt unreleased “SBT Repórter” programs, “because they gave audience and audience is expensive”, to replace “Twenty-Twenty”, dubbed on Herbert Richers.

But he couldn’t say he was an American and he had to change the names of cities or people. John, for example, had to be called John, Mary Mary, and so on.

Partnership

Gabriel Moreira and Luiza Gattai, Cascão and Carminha Frufru from “Turma da Mônica – The series”, by Globoplay, also closed a musical partnership.

Luiza recorded two songs with Gabriel for the singer’s EP, “Conexões”, which will be released this Friday. One of them is a composition of the duo, who met during the recordings of the program.

It’s a new day

Globo is busy recording the traditional end-of-year message on November 3 and 4 at its studios in Rio de Janeiro.

There will be names of journalism, entertainment and dramaturgy. Lorena Comparato, Marcos Mion and Patrícia Poeta will be some of these attractions.

First job

The young actress Isabela Arruda makes her television debut playing Elza, one of Abigail’s (Maiara Walsh) servants, in the fifth season of “Reis”, on Record.

Born in Londrina, Paraná, Isabela already has a short film about femicide reports, a web series and a play to do after her work on TV.

Hit – Rebate

· Authorized by Globo, Caco Barcellos will be Rafael Cortez’s guest on “Matéria Prima” next Saturday, starting at 8 pm, on TV Cultura…

· … The commander of “Profissão Repórter” will talk about the 30th anniversary of the book Rota 66, which became a Globoplay series. And career facts.

· Jaque Ciocci left “Faustão na Band” to be a reporter for “The Chef”, at Band.

· “Eduardo e Mônica”, with Gabriel Leone and Alice Braga, and “A Viagem de Pedro”, starring Cauã Reymond, will be screened at the 15th edition of the Los Angeles Brazilian Film Festival…

· … The event takes place between the 5th and 9th of November.

· “Ronald Rios Talk Show” is Comedy Central’s new show, scheduled to premiere on November 3 at 10pm, airing Thursday and Saturday…

· … Rafinha Bastos will be the interviewee for the premiere.

· That Alanis Guillen, aka Juma, would be well driven by publicity after the soap opera, there was no doubt….

· … Even with the telenovela finished, she continues with campaigns for perfumes and clothing brands….

· … The detail is that, in one of them, even an anaconda entered as a special guest.

C’est fini

Sunday, Erica Reis and Mauro Tagliaferri will enter with “Eleções 2022”, on Rede TV!, starting at 5 pm on television and on digital platforms.

Before, newsletters, live, in the newsroom and directly from the main capitals of the country.